ICRA Ltd has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ICRA Analytics Ltd, will invest in D2K Technologies India Pvt Ltd.

The board of ICRA Analytics has approved the proposal to invest up to ₹5.5 crore in the preference shares of D2K Technologies, a step-down subsidiary of ICRA Ltd.

As per the regulatory filing, there will not be any change in the equity shareholding as on date due to the subscription of preference shares.

The ICRA stock traded at ₹5,575 on the NSE, down by 0.46 per cent as of 1:34 pm.