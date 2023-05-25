Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted an almost flat consolidated net profit at ₹88.33 crore in the March quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹88.40 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income rose to ₹129.58 crore in the January-March period from ₹128.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit in the fiscal 2022-23 dipped to ₹305.88 crore from ₹308.63 crore in 2021-22.

Total income in the fiscal declined to ₹474.10 crore from ₹484.40 crore in 2021-22.

The company's board have recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share having a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

During the March quarter, IEX achieved an overall (trade) volume of 26.1 BUs (billion units) as against 27 BU a year ago due to supply-side constraints.

For the fiscal year 2022-23, IEX traded 96.8 BU as compared to 101.9 BU, mainly due to sell-side liquidity constraints.

The average Day Ahead Market price during the quarter was Rs 6.07 per unit, higher by 13 per cent on YoY (year on year) basis.