IIFL Wealth & Asset Management has elevated Anirudha Taparia and Anup Maheshwari as co-founders. While Anirudha will head wealth business as co-founder, Anup will handle asset management business.

Anirudha has been with IIFL Wealth since 2012 and more than two decades of experience in financial services. He has been instrumental in building IIFL Wealth’s business across the globe and will continue to play an active role as Board member of IIFL Wealth Distribution Services Limited, a subsidiary of IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, the company said in a statement.

Anup, with over 25 years of work experience in the financial services sector, joined IIFL- AM in 2018. He will remain focused on building and maintaining high-performing teams, to grow the asset management business.