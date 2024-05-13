New Delhi Shares of healthcare tech firm Indegene Ltd. were listed on Monday at a premium of nearly 46 per cent against the issue price of ₹452.

The stock listed at ₹659.70, up 45.95 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, it started the trade at ₹655, registering a 44.91 per cent gain.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Indegene was subscribed 69.71 times on Wednesday, last week’s closing day of bidding.

The ₹1,841.75 crore IPO had a fresh issue of up to ₹760 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2,39,32,732 equity shares.

The price band for the offer was ₹430-452 a share.

Funds raised through the fresh issue would be used to pay debt, fund capital expenditure requirements, for payment of deferred consideration for one of its past acquisitions, funding inorganic growth and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1998, Indegene offers solutions that help enable biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical devices companies to develop products, launch them in the market, and drive sales throughout their life cycle.

