India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday, Oct. 2, for a public holiday.

The markets will resume trading on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

India's BSE Sensex rose 0.5% to 65,828.41 points, while the broader NSE index closed 0.59% higher at 19,638.30 points on Friday, as both blue-chip indexes posted their best day in nearly three weeks led by gains in banks and metal stocks, and helped by a recovery in global markets following a sell-off.

The Indian rupee ended higher at 83.04 against the U.S. dollar, as a pullback in the dollar index and steady crude oil prices offered some relief to the local unit.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield ended two basis point lower at 7.2162% on the last day of the fiscal year's first half, amid a correction in oil prices and Treasury yields.

