IndusInd Bank Ltd’s shares gained 0.62 per cent after the company unveiled the ‘IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card.’

Launched in partnership with the British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, this credit card is designed to offer rewards and benefits, mainly catering to international travel, wellness, and lifestyle experiences.

The card is also available in a ‘metal card’ variant. Devised to meet the demands of avid travellers, the credit card enables customers to select their preferred airline loyalty program and international destination at the time of application.

This credit card has features, including fast-track privileges with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, an expedited pathway to accumulate Avios, and discounted foreign currency markup at chosen international destinations.

Cardholders will also get complimentary meet-and-greet services at select international airports, emergency international health insurance, airport lounge access, etc.

The shares were up by 0.62 per cent to ₹1384 at 11.22 am on the BSE