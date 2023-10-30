Infibeam Avenues Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.48 per cent as its subsidiary CCAvenue.ae unveiled its foray into UAE’s global offline payment solutions sector. This expansion includes the introduction of advanced Mobile-Based QR Code Payment Technology.

Over the last six years, CCAvenue.ae has processed approximately 23.5 million transactions, amounting to a total value of AED 24.5 billion. Notably, in August 2023, the platform processed AED 1 billion worth of transactions.

The shares closed 0.79 per cent higher at ₹19.10 on the NSE.