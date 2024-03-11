Infibeam Avenues Ltd’s shares were up by 1.47 per cent to ₹40.74 on the BSE. The company introduced THEIA, a Video AI Developer Platform, aimed at transforming business operations across various sectors. The company informed, THEIA facilitates advanced video AI analysis for industries and government applications, including sports analytics, media optimization, traffic management, crowd control, and insurance claims processing.

Rajesh Kumar SA, CEO of Phronetic.AI, an artificial intelligence business unit of Infibeam Avenues “We are thrilled to announce one of the World’s First Video AI Developer Platform THEIA, set to revolutionise the utilisation of video (CCTV) data. Beyond security, videos will now serve as powerful tools for enhancing productivity, workforce efficiency, and decision-making across businesses, government entities, and organizations. The era of video data transformation has begun,”

The company further informed, THEIA empowers experts, such as data scientists and machine learning specialists, to monetize proprietary AI models, fostering collaboration with app developers across various sectors. The platform is made to enhances application efficiency and to promote an ecosystem for Video AI innovation and collaboration.