Info Edge, Muthoot Fin, RECL, 2 others enter large-cap space

Info Edge (India), Adani Transmission, RECL, Kansai Nerolac and Muthoot Finance have migrated to large-cap category from mid-cap, according to AMFI. They have replaced Cadila Healthcare, New India Assurance Company, Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Housing Finance and YES Bank, which moved to mid-cap category.

AMFI gets mandate

The Association of Mutual Funds in India, has been mandated by SEBI to review the list every six — July and January.

Recently listed IRCTC and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank entered the mid-cap space for the first time.

SEBI in 2017 had defined large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies to ensure uniformity in respect of the investment universe for equity mutual fund schemes. Accordingly, large-cap firms are ranked between 1 and 100 by full market capitalisation, mid cap firms between 101 and 250 and small cap firms above 250. Schaeffler India, Adani Green Energy, Dr Lal PathLabs, Creditaccess Grameen, Zyduls Wellness, NIIT Tech, Minda Industries, ICICI Securities, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Akzo Nobel India, JK Cement and PVR will be part of mid-caps while NLC India, Indian Bank, NBCC, Quess Corp, Graphite, Sterlite Technologies, IIFL, Central Bank, TTK Prestiege, National Aluminium and Jubilant Lifew Sciences have migrated to small-cap from mid-cap category.

BusinessLine earlier this week reported that capital market regulator is likely to revise fund categorisation into large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks, soon, as there is clamour from mutual fund industry to relax the norm to pick wider stocks.