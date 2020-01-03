Info Edge, Muthoot Fin, RECL, 2 others enter large-cap space

Mission 2020, a revised agenda for Indian pharma
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
Info Edge (India), Adani Transmission, RECL, Kansai Nerolac and Muthoot Finance have migrated to large-cap category from mid-cap, according to AMFI. They have replaced Cadila Healthcare, New India Assurance Company, Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Housing Finance and YES Bank, which moved to mid-cap category.
The Association of Mutual Funds in India, has been mandated by SEBI to review the list every six — July and January.
Recently listed IRCTC and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank entered the mid-cap space for the first time.
SEBI in 2017 had defined large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies to ensure uniformity in respect of the investment universe for equity mutual fund schemes. Accordingly, large-cap firms are ranked between 1 and 100 by full market capitalisation, mid cap firms between 101 and 250 and small cap firms above 250. Schaeffler India, Adani Green Energy, Dr Lal PathLabs, Creditaccess Grameen, Zyduls Wellness, NIIT Tech, Minda Industries, ICICI Securities, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Akzo Nobel India, JK Cement and PVR will be part of mid-caps while NLC India, Indian Bank, NBCC, Quess Corp, Graphite, Sterlite Technologies, IIFL, Central Bank, TTK Prestiege, National Aluminium and Jubilant Lifew Sciences have migrated to small-cap from mid-cap category.
BusinessLine earlier this week reported that capital market regulator is likely to revise fund categorisation into large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks, soon, as there is clamour from mutual fund industry to relax the norm to pick wider stocks.
The sector has done well compared to others but growth challenges remain
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...