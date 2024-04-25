Stock Market | Share Market Updates: Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 25 April 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- April 25, 2024 16:40
Stock Market Today: Inox Wind board approves 3:1 bonus share issue
Wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind on Thursday said its board of directors have cleared a proposal to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 to its shareholders.
The bonus shares shall be issued to the shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the ‘Record Date’, a company statement said.
- April 25, 2024 16:36
Currency Market Today: Rupee edges up 1 paisa at 83.32 against US dollar
The rupee inched up 1 paisa to close at 83.32 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday as the support from positive domestic equities was negated by continued selling pressure from foreign funds.
Forex traders said foreign capital outflows also weighed on the rupee. However, a soft US dollar against key rivals overseas supported the domestic currency.
- April 25, 2024 16:20
Stock Market News Today: Markets extend gains for 5th session; Sensex revisits 74k
Rising for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied nearly 500 points to reclaim the 74,000 mark while the Nifty closed above the 22,550 level on Thursday, driven by heavy buying in banking, financial and metal stocks.
Recovering after a sell-off in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 486.50 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 74,339.44. During the day, it surged 718.31 points or 0.97 per cent to 74,571.25.
The NSE Nifty advanced 167.95 points or 0.75 per cent to 22,570.35.
- April 25, 2024 16:11
Stock Market News Today: Kirloskar Pneumatic Company’s shares surge 12.10% on stronger revenue, profit
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd’s shares surged 12.10 per cent after the company announced its financial results for FY24, reporting a 7 per cent growth in revenue and a 25 per cent growth in profit before tax as compared with the earnings in FY23. The company’s net profit after tax has increased by over 23 per cent.
KPCL declared a final dividend of 200 per cent at ₹4 per share, in addition to the interim dividend of 125 per cent, bringing the total dividend to ₹6.50 per share (325 per cent).
- April 25, 2024 16:02
Commodity Market Today: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, on oil market
On Thursday, oil prices stabilized following a decline in the previous session, as indications of weakening fuel demand in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer, conflicted with escalating conflict risks in the key Middle East production area. US core durable goods orders surged by 2.6%, surpassing the projected 2.5%. Investors are closely monitoring forthcoming data releases, including the first-quarter GDP report (Forecast – 2.5%), personal consumption expenditures price index, and Initial Jobless Claims data.
- April 25, 2024 15:59
Stock Market Today: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, on market outlook
On the last day of Monthly F&O series, the benchmark indices witnessed a strong uptrend rally, the Nifty ends 168 points higher while the Sensex was up by 487 points. Among Sectors, almost all the major sectoral indices were traded in the positive territory but PSU Bank index outperformed, rallied 3.7 percent.
Technically, after a muted opening the Nifty/ Sensex successfully cleared the short-term resistance of 22475/74100 and post breakout it intensified the positive momentum. It also formed long bullish candle on daily charts, which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend following traders now 22475/74100 would act as a trend decider level. As long as the index is trading above the same, the breakout formation is likely to continue. Above the same, it could move up till 22700-22735/73800-74000. However, below 22475/74100 the sentiment could change. Below which, the market could retest the level of 22350-22300/73800-73600.
- April 25, 2024 15:54
Stock Market Updates: Tech Mahindra’s Q4 PAT declines to ₹664.2 crore
Tech Mahindra reports consolidated profit after tax at ₹664.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2024 as against ₹1,125 crore in March 2023 quarter.
The board has recommended final dividend of ₹28 per equity share.
Stock closed at ₹1,190.75 on the NSE, up 0.43%
- April 25, 2024 15:48
Commodity Market Live Today: Aluminium futures: Uptrend steady, hold the longs
Aluminium futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) remained steady over the past week. As the April futures are nearing expiry, we consider the May contract for analysis and trade recommendation.
- April 25, 2024 15:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Updater Services faces tax demand of ₹41.60 lakh
Updater Services has received an order from the office of the Deputy commissioner of Commercial Taxes, LUT-DC3 Tamil Nadu, for an amount of ₹41,60,998 under section 73 OF TNGST Act for the year 2018-19.
- April 25, 2024 15:43
Stock Market Live Today: Vedanta stock declined 1.16% on the NSE, trading at ₹379 after its Q4 financial results.
- April 25, 2024 15:19
Share Market Today: Laurus Labs stock trades at ₹421.95 on the NSE, down by 2.87% after Q4 financial results. The board has declared interim dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share.
- April 25, 2024 15:14
Stock Market Live Today: Fiem Industries informs that Dinesh Singal – Vice President (NPD) has resigned from services.
- April 25, 2024 15:14
Stock Market Live Today: Major gainers and losers on NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers:
Axis Bank (6.25%), SBI (4.87%), Dr Reddy’s Lab (4.26%), JSW Steel (2.80%), Hero Motocorp (2.38%)
Major losers:
Kotak (-11.14%), LTIMindtree (-2.05%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.29%), SBI Life (-1.19%), Titan (-0.88%)
- April 25, 2024 15:12
Stock Market Live Today: 2,067 stocks advance, 1,703 decline
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on April 25, 2024, were 2,067 against 1,703 stocks that declined; 135 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,095. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 240, and those that hit a 52-week low was 11.
In addition, 333 stocks traded in upper circuit, while 193 hit the lower circuit.
- April 25, 2024 15:11
Stock Market Live Today: Glenmark Life Sciences stock tumbles 10% on the NSE, trading at ₹743.85 after Q4 financial results.
- April 25, 2024 14:52
Share market live news: ACC Ltd stock rises 1.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,595 after Q4 financial results.
- April 25, 2024 14:52
Stocks in news today: Welspun Living
Welspun Living’s board has arrangement for supply of renewable energy from mounting renewable power; liquidation of entities in the US; wind up of non-operational entities in the UK, Cyprus, Mauritius and Mexico; and revision in project cost of terry towel project from ₹326 crore to ₹341 crore.
The stock declines 2.92% on the NSE, trading at ₹154.75 after Q4 results.
- April 25, 2024 14:45
Stocks in news today: SBI stock hits high at ₹812.60 on the NSE.
SBI’s stock is currently trades at ₹810.10, higher by 4.79%.
- April 25, 2024 14:22
Buzzing stocks: Kirloskar Pneumatic
Kirloskar Pneumatic’s stock jumps 10.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹876.15 after its Q4 results.
Board recommended final dividend of ₹4 per share for FY24.
- April 25, 2024 14:15
Share market live news: HDFC Life Insurance’s stock trades at ₹595.90 on the NSE, up 0.29%.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited has received a GST Order from Deputy Commissioner, Large Taxpayer Unit, Corporate Division, West Bengal.
- April 25, 2024 14:14
Stock market live news: Zydus Wellness stock trades at ₹1,646.60 on the NSE, down 0.30%.
Zydus Wellness Products Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Wellness, has received an order-in-original from the Office of the Superintendent of Central Tax, Abdullapurmet Range, Nagole Division, Hyderabad, under section 73 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, alleging short payment of tax amounting to ₹0.49 lakh for FY 2018-19, alongwith applicable interest and penalty.
- April 25, 2024 14:14
Buzzing stocks: Alkem Laboratories Ltd’s stock rises 2.27% on the NSE, trading at ₹4,828.15.
Alkem Laboratories Ltd has received an order passed by statutory authority under the Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, a demand order of ₹1,84,804 for financial year 2018-2019 which includes penalty of ₹20,000 under provisions of the CGST/SGST Act, 2017.
- April 25, 2024 14:13
Stock market live news: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd., announced its debut on JioTV.
Music Broadcast’s stock surges 3.69% on the NSE, trading at ₹18.25.
- April 25, 2024 13:40
Buzzing stocks: Inox Wind Limited board has approved bonus at ratio of 3:1, i.e. 3 shares for every one equity share held
Inox Wind stock jumps 6.10% on the NSE, trading at ₹639.65.
- April 25, 2024 13:35
Stock market live news: Centrum’s take on Equitas Small Finance Bank
Strengthened balance sheet gives comfort (Buy, TP: ₹137)
Equitas Small Finance Bank posted numbers below our expectations primarily due to asset quality, which led to increase in GNPA and credit cost. However, as per the bank it has made additional NPA provision amount of ₹38.5 crore and absorbed the one-time impact of ₹15.2 crore as per the clarification sought from RBI. Resultantly, GNPA increased and came in at 2.61% which is higher by 8bps QoQ, NNPA at 1.17% also increased by 4bps QoQ.
NII for the quarter came in lower than our expectations primarily due to increase in CoF and higher securitization during the quarter. Net advances grew by 20% and Total Deposits grew by 42% for FY24 leading to improvement in balance sheet liquidity. CTI for the quarter was at 63.5% vs. 62.9% in 3QFY24. PAT at ₹208 crore (9.3% /2.8% YoY/QoQ) missed our expectations of ₹218 crore. CRAR came in at 21.7% vs. 20.24% as of 3QFY24. We maintain our BUY recommendation for the stock. We roll forward to FY26 from 1HFY26 and value EQSFB at 2x ABVE for FY26E, resulting in a revised TP of ₹137.
- April 25, 2024 13:33
Stock market live news: Veranda Learning Solutions stock declines 1.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹179.55
Veranda Learning Solutions announced the signing of a business transfer agreement with Kerala-based Logic Management Training Institutes Pvt. Ltd through its subsidiary Veranda XL Learning Solutions Private Limited.
- April 25, 2024 13:33
Share market live news: ITC Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary WelcomHotels Lanka (Private) Limited has launched ITC Ratnadipa, a jewel in Colombo’s skyline
ITC stock rises 1.69% on the NSE, trading at ₹436.15.
- April 25, 2024 13:32
Stocks in focus today: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki has received a show cause notice from Senior Inspector, Legal Metrology, Rishikesh, District Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
It is alleged that maximum retail price is not mentioned on the product listed on the website of ‘boodmo.com’ which amounts to violation of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.
Stock declines 1.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹12,807.05.
- April 25, 2024 13:31
Share market live news: Major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE are
GPT Infra (15.27%), Hitachi (12.64%), Yuken (10.44%), HG Infra (8.95%)
- April 25, 2024 13:15
Stock market live updates: Nifty PSU Bank rises 2.58% at 7,317.80
- April 25, 2024 13:15
Stock market live updates: BSE Sensex rises 177.33 points or 0.24% to trade at 74,030.27 as of 1.10 pm, and Nifty 50 is up 47.30 pts or 0.21% at 22,449.70.
- April 25, 2024 13:14
Stock market live updates: Thermal lamination films production line of Cosmo First arm being relocated to India; stock trades lower on NSE
The thermal lamination films production line of Cosmo Films Korea Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cosmo First, is being relocated to India and will be installed alongside the other thermal lamination films production lines at the company’s existing plant at SEZ, Shendra, Aurangabad, (India).
Cosmo First stock trades at ₹626.70 on the NSE, down by 0.29%.
- April 25, 2024 13:00
Stock market live updates: Nestle India stock trades at ₹2,514 on the NSE, up 0.55%
- April 25, 2024 12:58
Stock market live updates: Orient Tradelink Ltd has received in-principle approval for proposed right issue of up to ₹1,226.50 lakh. Stock trades at ₹8.44 on the BSE, up 3.30%.
- April 25, 2024 12:36
Stock market live updates: Dr. Reddy’s Labs and Nestlé India enter into a joint venture agreement for investment in Dr. Reddy’s Nutraceuticals; Dr. Reddy’s stock rises on NSE
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Nestlé India Ltd have entered into a joint venture agreement for investment in Dr. Reddy’s Nutraceuticals Limited (JV Company).
Dr. Reddy’s Lab stock rises 1.18% on the NSE, trading at ₹6,021.30.
- April 25, 2024 12:33
Stock market live updates: Nestle India board recommends final dividend of ₹8.50 per equity share; stock rises 1.78% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,544.65
The company’s board has approved execution of a definitive agreement to form a joint venture between the company and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. It has also approved the launch of Nespresso in India wherein the Company will engage in the sale and distribution of Nespresso products (machines and capsules). The company expects to launch Nespresso in India by the end of 2024.
Nestle India posts net profit of Rs 934 crore for March quarter, up 27 per cent. Revenue at Rs 5268 crore up 9.1 per cent y-o-y’
Nestle CMD Suresh Narayanan : India has emerged as the largest market for Maggi. Confectionery delivered strong performance, fuelled by Kitkat making India the second-largest market for the brand globally.
- April 25, 2024 12:32
Stock market live updates: Happiest Minds to acquire PureSoftware Technologies for ₹779 crore
Happiest Minds Technologies has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent of the equity share capital of PureSoftware Technologies for a total purchase consideration of $94.5 million (₹779 crore). Read more
- April 25, 2024 12:30
Stock market live updates: Orient Cement stock surges 6.36% on the NSE, trading at ₹245.15
- April 25, 2024 12:26
Stock market live updates: H.G. Infra Engineering arm incorporates three wholly-owned subsidiaries; stock inches up on NSE
H.G. Solar Projects Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, has incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiaries:
1. H.G. Jodhpur Solar Energy Private Limited
2. H.G. Solar Project Developer Private Limited
3. H.G. Green Hydrogen Power Private Limited
HG Infra stock inches up 0.77% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,067.40.
- April 25, 2024 12:13
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 12 pm
Major gainers: Axis Bank (4.53%), SBI (1.64%), Sun Pharma (1.45%), HCL Tech (1.35%), ITC (1.08%)
Major losers: Kotak (-10.41%), LTIMindtree (-2.71%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.72%), Tata Consumers (-1.54%), Titan (-1.32%)
- April 25, 2024 12:13
Stock market live updates: BSE snapshot at 12 noon
A total of 2,011 stocks advanced on the BSE at 12 noon on April 25, 2024, against 1,587 stocks that declined; 163 stocks remain unchanged. The total stocks traded were 3,761. While 195 stocks recorded a 52-week high, nine hit a 52-week low.
In addition, 277 stocks traded in the upper circuit, while 170 hit the lower circuit.
- April 25, 2024 11:59
Stock market live updates: Major losers among Nifty realty stocks: Lodha (-4.14%), Prestige Estate Projects (-1.59%), Oberoi Realty (-0.95%)
- April 25, 2024 11:41
Stock market live news: Bank Nifty prediction for today | Stay out of the market
The Bank Nifty May Futures (48,420) has come down from the high of 48,527. It has supports at 48,250 and then at 48,100. The first support at 48,250 is holding well for now. If the contract manages to sustain above this support, a rise to 48,650-48,700 can be seen during the day.
- April 25, 2024 11:37
Buzzing stocks: GPT Healthcare’s stock rises 3.94% on the NSE, trading at ₹180.50.
GPT Healthcare has entered into Lease Agreement with Sun and Sun Inframetric Private Limited and Mosaic Infraventure Private Limited on April 24, 2024, for the construction and finishing of a hospital building at Raipur with all amenities and services.
- April 25, 2024 11:35
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Major gainers on the BSE at 11.30 am:
Hitachi Energy (17.85%), JWL (10.81%), Inox Wind (7.34%), Bharat Forge (6.86%), Mas Financial (6.62%)
Major losers:
Kotak (-10.10%), Dalmia Bharat (-5.83%), Indian Hotels (-4.63%), Sparc (-4.19%), Bharat Bijlee (-3.84%)
- April 25, 2024 11:34
Stock market live news: Sampann Utpadan India’s stock trades at ₹19.90 on the NSE, down by 0.50%
Sampann Utpadan India Limited has received a letter from National Stock Exchange of India Limited regarding waiver of the penalty in compliance pertaining to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing and Obligations Disclosures Requirements), Regulation 2015 for the quarter /half year ended September 30. 2015. The total fine of ₹1,71,100 includes the GST of ₹26,100.
- April 25, 2024 11:33
Stocks in news today: Eicher Motors
Eicher Motors has received a GST demand order from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Chennai, for an aggregate amount of ₹2.18 crore (which includes tax demand of ₹39 lakh & penalty of ₹1.79 crore) and interest as applicable.
Stock trades at ₹4,505.50 on the NSE, down by 0.56%.
- April 25, 2024 11:22
Share market live news: Star Cement stock trades at ₹226.65 on the NSE, down by 0.55%.
Star Cement informed that a penalty of ₹4,450 has been imposed each on the company and it’s subsidiary Star Cement Meghalaya Limited by the Transport Department, Registration Authority, Govt. of Meghalaya, Jowai, for delay in obtaining the Vehicle Fitness Inspection/ Certificate and the same has been duly paid by the Company and Star Cement Meghalaya Limited respectively.
- April 25, 2024 11:21
Stocks in news today: Brigade Enterprises
IHG Hotels & Resorts and Brigade Group have announced the signing of a management agreement to debut the InterContinental brand in Telangana − InterContinental Hyderabad Neopolis.
Brigade Enterprises stock rises 1.58% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,036.50.
- April 25, 2024 11:15
Stock market live updates: Axis Bank board approves re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO for a further period of three years
The Axis Bank board has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO for a further period of three years with effect from January 1, 2025 up to December 31, 2027. This is subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and approval of the members, in terms of applicable laws.
- April 25, 2024 11:11
Stock market live updates: Divi’s Labs to ink long-term supply agreement for capacity addition at its manufacturing facility; stock declines on NSE
Divi’s Laboratories is in the process of entering into a long-term supply agreement with a customer and is planning for capacity addition at its manufacturing facility with an estimated investment between ₹650 crore to ₹700 crore, to be funded from internal accruals. The proposed facility is expected to be operational around January 2027.’
Stock declines 0.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,804.75
- April 25, 2024 11:08
Stock market live updates: Nifty Prediction Today – April 25, 2024: Outlook is unclear. Stay out of the market
Nifty 50 opened with a gap-down, but has managed to bounce back from its low. The index made an intraday low of 22,305.95 and has risen back well recovering all the loss. It is currently trading at 22,450, up 0.22 per cent. The advances/decline ratio is at 33:17 and it indicates a positive bias. Read more
- April 25, 2024 10:59
Stock market live updates: Coromandel International receives notice for payment of compounding fees; stock trades at ₹1,076 on NSE, down by 1.08%
Coromandel International has received notice from the Inspector, Legal Metrology, Ballikurava, Bapatla District, Andhra Pradesh for payment of compounding fees.
Stock trades at ₹1,076 on the NSE, down by 1.08%.
- April 25, 2024 10:54
Stock market live updates: Vodafone Idea 2.0 begins with ₹18,000 crore FPO: Kumar Mangalam Birla
On the back of the ₹18,000 crore fundraise through a follow on offer, Vodafone Idea will stage a smart turnaround, according to Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group. Read more
- April 25, 2024 10:42
Stock market live updates: EaseMyTrip.com ties up with Adani Digital Labs (ADL) for access to duty-free shopping from its platform; stock inches up 0.11% on NSE at ₹47
- April 25, 2024 10:40
Stock market live updates: Vodafone Idea rises 1.91% on the NSE at 13.25.
- April 25, 2024 10:40
Stock market live updates: MAS Financial Services approves issuance of secured/unsecured NCDs and commercial papers; stock surges 5.51% on NSE
MAS Financial Services has approved issuance of secured/unsecured NCDs and commercial papers up to an aggregate amount of ₹1,500 crore and ₹500 crore, respectively, in one or more tranches through private placement basis. MAS Financial stock surges 5.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹314.80.
- April 25, 2024 10:24
Stock market live updates: Hindustan Unilever stock declines 1.43% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,228
- April 25, 2024 10:19
Stock market live updates: Major gainers among Nifty PSU Bank stocks: IOB (3.32%), UCO Bank (3.31%), PSB (3.31%), Bank of India (3.05%)
- April 25, 2024 10:19
Stock market live updates: India Vix at 10.58, up 2.91%
- April 25, 2024 10:06
Stock market live updates: Nifty down 0.15%, Sensex down 0.10%
NSE Nifty was down by 0.15 per cent or 28.05 points to 22,379, while the BSE Sensex was at 73,796 down by 0.10 per cent or 66.96 points. A total of 2,919 stocks were actively traded, 1,845 advanced, while 961 declined and 113 stocks remained unchanged, where 117 stocks hit a 52-week high and 6 stocks hit a 52-week low at 9.40 am on Thursday, on the BSE. Read more
- April 25, 2024 09:53
Stock market live updates: Dalmia Bharat stock falls 3% on the NSE, trading at₹1,903.95 after Q4 results
- April 25, 2024 09:52
Stock market live updates
- April 25, 2024 09:51
Stock market live updates: RITES stock rises 1.51% on the NSE, trading at ₹684.65, after signing an MoU with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for rail infra works.
- April 25, 2024 09:48
Stock market live updates: Kotak Mahindra stock tanks 9.30% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,671.40 after RBI action; stock has hit 52-week low at ₹1,602.
- April 25, 2024 09:47
Stock market live updates:
Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:33 AM Thursday 25 April 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
10:30 AM Dalmia Bharat
Dial: +91 22 6280 1536
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/59xm94nx
1:00 PM Macrotech Developers
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yjv5yeuc
2:00 PM 5paisacapital
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdh26pa7
2:00 PM Agro Tech Foods
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
3:00 PM Syngene International
Dial: +91 22 6280 1279
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yw337twr
3:30 PM MAS Financial S
Dial: +91 22 6280 1384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ra7fbr4
4:00 PM Kirloskar Pneum
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
4:00 PM Glenmark Life
Dial: +91 22 6280 1564
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/za4hjuwj
4:30 PM Welspun India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4remf8ur
4:30 PM Anant Raj
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bm4952km
5:00 PM Laurus Labs
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3tcwn279
5:00 PM Cyient
Dial: +91 22 7115 8814
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3v8m3t6e
5:15 PM AAVAS Financier
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/26hyuz2z
5:30 PM IndusInd Bank
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
5:30 PM Zensar Tech
Dial: 9930153832
( Hosted by Axis Capital )
6:00 PM Tech Mahindra
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3e4j32w5
6:00 PM Bajaj Finance
Dial: +91226280 1565
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5b97m4nn
7:00 PM Zensar Tech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/nh9s6cnx
7:30 PM L and T Technolog
Dial: +91 22 6280 1176
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/58s2pesb
LTIMindtree : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298804
Equitas Small F : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298802
Nippon : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298801
DCB Bank : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298793
MCX India : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298794
TATA Cons. Prod : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298759
Tata Elxsi : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298711
ICICI Prudential : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298731
Cyient DLM Ltd : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298706
Mahindra Logist : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=298685
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- April 25, 2024 09:47
Stock market live updates: Post listing view on Voda Idea FPO from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
While Vodafone Idea’s FPO listing around Rs. 12 is a modest increase from the issue price, it reflects initial selling pressure for short-term gains. However, a drop below Rs. 11 seems unlikely given the company’s turnaround potential. Positive signs and potential post-election tariff hikes could trigger fresh buying after this initial volatility. Aggressive investors with a long-term view might consider holding onto the stock, aiming for a potential rise towards Rs. 18 in the future.
- April 25, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates: Corporate events
ASK Auto motive: Company in joint venture pact with Japan-based Aisin Group for selling auto components for cars.
Tejas Networks: Company expects substantial benefits from PLI scheme over the next four years
Sterlite Technologies: US-manufactured fiber optic cable products are compliant with Build America, Buy America (BABA) provisions of Infrastructure Investment& Jobs Act.
Axis Bank Q4: Net profit at ₹7130 cr vs poll of ₹6215 cr, NII at ₹13089 cr vs poll of ₹12809 cr
Dalmia Bharat: Net profit at ₹320 cr vs poll of ₹272 cr, Revenue at ₹4,307 cr vs poll of ₹4,125 cr.
PVR Inox: Company launches advertising-free movie cinemas in select luxury properties.
RVNL: Company declared lowest bidder for a southern railway project worth ₹239 Cr.
RITES: Company signs MoU with DVC for Project Management Consultancy for rail infra works.
Suprajit Engineering: Inauguration of new plant of Shanghai Lone Star Cable Co. Ltd.
NALCO: KABIL signs MoU with CSIR-NGRI for geophysical investigations in critical & strategic minerals sector.
Hindustan Unilever: Net profit at ₹2,406 cr vs poll of ₹2,438 cr, Net Revenues at ₹14,857 cr vs poll of ₹14,989 cr
Syngene: Net Profit up 5.5% at ₹188.6 cr vs ₹178.7 cr, Revenue down 7.8% At ₹916.9 Cr Vs ₹994.4 Cr (YoY)
Indian Hotels Q4: Net profit at ₹418 cr vs poll of ₹405 cr, Revenue at ₹1905 cr vs poll of ₹1869 cr
Mas Financials: Net profit up 23.3% at ₹69.4 cr vs ₹56.3 cr, Revenue up 24.2% at 345.8 cr vs ₹278.5 cr (YoY)
Macrotech Developers Q4: Net profit at ₹666 cr versus ₹744 cr, revenue at ₹4,019 cr versus ₹3,255 cr YoY
Indian Bank: FSIB recommends Asheesh Pandey for the position of MD & CEO in Indian Bank.
State Bank: Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) recommends Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh for the position of MD in State Bank of India.
Delta Corp: Company incorporates joint venture Delta Penland Private as a wholly owned subsidiary.
Jubilant Pharma: U.S. FDA inspection at Radiopharmaceuticals manufacturing facility of Canada-based unit end with 5 observations.
Reliance Industries: Company acquires 100% stake in MSKVY Nineteenth Solar SPV and MSKVY Twenty-second Solar SPV.
ITC: Company’s shareholders to meet on June 6 for hotels scheme of arrangement
AU Small Finance Bank: Net profit at ₹370.7 cr vs poll of ₹354.6 cr, Gross NPA at ₹1,237.4 cr vs ₹1,339.7 cr (QoQ)
LTIM Q4: Net profit at ₹1100 cr vs poll of ₹1130 cr, ₹ Revenue at ₹8,893 cr vs poll of ₹8,950 cr.
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Company barred by RBI from issuing new credit cards.
Vedanta: company order of temporary suspension of mining operations in respect of The A. NARRAIN iron ore mine
Oracle Financial Q4: PAT down 24% QoQ, revenue declines 10%
- April 25, 2024 09:45
Stock market live updates: Narayana Hrudayalaya purchases a 1 Acre 08 Guntas (approx. 52,272 Sq. Ft.) plot in Bengaluru for expansion; stock up 0.79% on NSE at ₹1,272.55.
- April 25, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates: Delta Penland Pvt Ltd incorporated as wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Corp; stock trades at ₹128.25 on the NSE, up 0.28%.
- April 25, 2024 09:42
Stock market live updates: DCM Ltd files appeal against Income Tax assessment order dated March 30, 2024 for assessment year 2019-20; stock inches up 0.38% to ₹79.75
- April 25, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates: Adani Total Gas receives regulatory order from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board; stock edges lower on NSE
Adani Total Gas has received a regulatory order from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), New Delhi. The board has decided to ratify/ regularise the gas pipeline laid in Mundra SEZ and charged a penalty under Section 28 of PNGRB Act. The declaration by the PNGRB will pave the way for enabling ATGL to operate the pipeline and generate revenues. ATGL stock trades at ₹917.40 on the NSE, down by 0.23%.
- April 25, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates: Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire 100% equity share capital of PureSoftware Technologies; stock trades higher on NSE
Happiest Minds Technologies has signed agreements to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of PureSoftware Technologies Pvt Ltd for $94.5 million (₹779 crore).
Stock trades at ₹824.50 on the NSE, up 0.67%.
- April 25, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates: Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am
Major gainers: Axis Bank (4.40%), HCL Tech (1.11%), Eicher Motors (0.71%), Sun Pharma (0.61%), SBI (0.48%)
Major losers: Kotak Bank(-11.69%), Tata Consumers (-2.32%), LTIMindtree (-1.84%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.16%), SBI Life (-0.99%)
- April 25, 2024 09:33
Stock market live updates: Silver down at $27.30
Silver declined as geopolitical threats in the Middle East receded, reducing its attraction as a safe haven. The softer-than-expected US PMI report alleviated some fears about the sturdy economy and pushed for interest rate decreases this year. Previously, hawkish pronouncements by Fed officials and high inflation readings caused a drop in market expectations for Fed interest rate cuts, reducing demand for non-yielding products.
Markets are now looking to US GDP data on Thursday and the Fed-preferred PCE price index report on Friday to help steer the picture further.
- April 25, 2024 09:33
Stock market live updates: Gold range-bound at $2321
Gold prices remained in a tight range as investors turned to US economic data for further clarity on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook. Recent statements by Federal Reserve officials suggested that there is no pressing need to lower interest rates. Traders now anticipate the first Fed rate decrease to occur in September. Meanwhile, gold faced a challenge from the shift to riskier assets as tensions in the Middle East subsided. Previously, hawkish Fed comments and an increase in prices caused investors to lower their expectations for rate cuts this year, reducing the attraction of non-yielding assets.
Markets are now looking to US GDP data on Thursday and the Fed-preferred PCE price index report on Friday to help steer the picture further.
- April 25, 2024 09:32
Stock market live updates: Geojit Financial Services on market movements
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
“The overarching trend of this market is its bullishness despite negative triggers. The rising bond yields in the US ( the 10-yr continues above 4.6%) and geopolitical tensions are not impacting the market at all. During the last seven days FIIs sold equity worth a massive Rs 25853 crores. But the DII buying overwhelmed this FII selling and the market continued its upward momentum.
There are reports of Israel striking some sites linked to Hezbollah, but these will be ignored by the market unless it causes serious rector tensions.
The Q4 results of Axis Bank are better-than- expectations and, therefore, the market will respond to that. The valuation of Axis is attractive. The regulatory restrictions on Kotak Bank will weigh on the stock. Since the VIX is at low levels, the market will not witness any serious corrections. In the near-term, consolidation is likely.”
- April 25, 2024 09:28
Stock market live updates: CPCL posts fall in net profit in March quarter and FY24
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) has reported a significant drop in its net profit for the March 2024 quarter and the full fiscal FY24 amid marginal improvement in physical performance. Read more
- April 25, 2024 09:27
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services NCD issue: Should you invest?
Central banks globally continue to maintain a hard stance on inflation and interest rates. The US Federal Reserve has given no indication of cutting interest rates any time soon. Similar is the case with the RBI as well. Read more
- April 25, 2024 09:25
Stock market live updates: Crude oil futures crawl up, US inventories drop lower
Crude oil futures traded marginally higher on Thursday morning as official data indicated a decrease in oil inventories in the US. At 9.16 am on Thursday, June Brent oil futures were at $88.07, up by 0.06 per cent, and June crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $82.84, up by 0.04 per cent. May crude oil futures were trading at ₹6911 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6889, up by 0.32 per cent, and June futures were trading at ₹6876 against the previous close of ₹6864, up by 0.17 per cent.
- April 25, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates: Stock recommendations
CITI on Kotak Mahindra BK
Neutral, TP Rs 2040
RBI Halts All Online Onboarding of New Customers & Credit Card Issuances
In 3Q, 95% of new PL, 99% of new CC, & 79% of new BL disbursed digitally
Also, 90% of new investment & 76% of FD/RD a/cs opened digitally
Credit cards portfolio constituted 3.7% of advances (up 52% YoY/10% QoQ)
This incident would adversely impact growth, NIM & fee income.
Pace of branch expansion (89 in 9M and 80 in FY23) also needs to accelerate.
CLSA on Kotak Mahindra Bk
O-P, TP Rs 2100
RBI ban
Profit impact likely to be modest unless ban stays for long
Bk’s digital platform ‘811’ has a large customer base; however, these are low-value customers.
Their contribution to total savings deposits is only 8%
Credit cards is a fast-growing segment, but contributes only 4% to the total loan book of the bank.
Given it is a higher- ROA business, profit contribution would be in high-single digits
Jefferies on Kotak Mahindra BK
Hold, TP cut to Rs 1970
RBI pointed to material gaps in Bank’s digital & security platforms
Been asked to stop
1)onboarding new customers on online/mobile channels
2)issuing new credit cards
If resolution takes >6mths, it could affect rev & costs
Axis BK Review
MS
OW, TP Rs 1450
PBT ex capital gains 4% above MSe helped by beat on NII/ fees
Avg deposit growth 5% QoQ – a +ve amid tight liquidity situations
RoA remains strong; CET 1 ratio improved QoQ by 4bp to 13.7%
Deposit growth acceleration next key re-rating catalyst
Jefferies
Buy, TP Rs 1380
4Q surprised +vely with 13% beat on profit est (+8% YoY) aided by better NIMs, higher fees & stable credit costs.
Even as loan growth stays softer in FY25, to improve LDR, margins can offset some impact
Vals @1.7x FY25 Adj PB attractive
CLSA
Buy, TP Rs 1310
LDR down 250bps, NIM improved sequentially
Deposit growth healthy 6% QoQ, with CASA ratio modestly improving.
Margins improved 5bps QoQ, contrary to fears of a decline
AU Small BK Review
MS
OW, TP Rs 850
F4 PBT 14% above MSe.
Mainly led by lower provisions (0.7% vs. MSe of 0.9%).
Core PPoP grew 15% YoY & 6% above MSe – NII was in line, fee income beat was partly offset by higher opex.
Avg. LCR stood at 117% vs. 123% last qtr.
Nomura
Neutral, TP Rs 625
4Q24: NIMs decline sharply; higher fee income aids PPOP
Build in RoE of 13-14% over FY25-26F
Higher fee income offset sharp fall in NIMs
Strong loan and deposit growth; slippages moderate
LTIMindtree Review
GS
Buy, TP Rs 5770
Rev miss(-1.3% qoq in 4Q vs GSe at-0.5%)
Commentary suggests continued weakness in discretionary enterprise spend & no meaningful change in overall demand environment
LTIM expects growth to return from next qtr.
MS
EW, TP cut to Rs 4600
Expectation of growth returning from 1Q & continued strong net income conversion to FCF are +ves.
Stock has underperformed YTD, but material uptick in growth in F25 vs F24 requires superior execution
Nomura
Reduce, TP Rs 4170
4Q misses est., margin guidance pushed out
No meaningful recovery in sight
Sequential growth from 1QFY25E; however, growth acceleration unlikely in FY25F
Margin disappoints again
Lower FY24-26F EPS by 4-8%
HSBC
Hold, TP cut to Rs 5380
LTIM reported another weak quarter as both revenues & margins missed expectations in 4Q FY24
Management was slightly more positive on FY25 growth, though stayed negative on margin outlook
MS on Indian Hotels
OW. TP Rs 529
F4Q24 EBITDA missed MSe
Core business remains on track, but weakerthan-expected numbers in international subsidiaries drove miss.
Continued demand & muted supply growth in core markets, multibrand portfolio, & strong FCF keep us OW
HSBC on HUL
Hold Call, Target Rs 2,300
Q4 Volume/Underlying Sales Growth Of 2%/1% A Tad Below Expectations
Modest EBITDA Margin Decline On High A&P
Amid Poor Demand & Rise In Local Competition, Co Delivered Modest FY24 Volume Growth
Amid Poor Demand & Rise In Local Competition, Co Delivered Earnings Growth Of 1%
Outlook Appears Uncertain And Growth Lacklustre
HSBC on Nippon AMC
Buy Call, Target Rs 665
Q4 Market Share Gains In New Inflows & Equity AUM
Lower Than Expected Income Yield Compression Were Positives
Increase FY25/26 EPS Estimates By 5.4%/1.6% To Factor In AUM Mix Change Yield Profile
Revenue Pressure Could Be Partly Offset By Efficiency Gains
Nomura on Zydus Life
Buy Call, Target Rs 988
US FDA Issued 10 Observations For Jarod Injectable Site
Details Of Observations Are Not Yet Known, But There are Concerns Among Concerns
Concerns Are There Given Relatively Large Number Of Observations
Concerns Are There Given Relatively High Risk Of Compliance Failures For Injectable Sites
Jarod Is One Of Co’s Three Injectable Manufacturing Facilities That Caters To US Market
Jarod Also Contributes 3% Of US Revenue
Jarod Manufactures Non-pncology Injectable
- April 25, 2024 09:20
Stock market live updates: Fund house recommendations
UBS on Godrej CP: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1450/sh (Positive)
MS on Dalmia Bharat: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2450/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Axis Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 1300/sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Axis Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1380/sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Axis Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1270/sh (Positive)
CLSA on Axis Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1310/sh (Positive)
MS on Axis Bank: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 1450/sh (Positive)
MS on AU Bank: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 850/sh (Positive)
MS on Indian Hotels: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 529/sh (Positive)
Investec on Indian Hotels: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 626/sh (Positive)
MOSL on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1650/sh (Positive)
HSBC on Nippon AMC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 665/sh (Positive)
Investec on Auro Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1350/sh (Positive)
MS on Macrotech: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1050/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Macrotech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1380/Sh (Neutral)
GS on HUL: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 2475/sh (Neutral)
Emkay on HUL: Maintain Add on Company, target price at Rs 2500/sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on IDFC First: Initiate Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 75/sh (Neutral)
NOMURA on AU Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 625/sh (Neutral)
NOMURA on Zydus Life: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 988/sh (Neutral)
HSBC on LTIM: Maintain Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 5380/sh (Neutral)
MS on LTIM: Maintain Equal Weight on Company, target price at Rs 4600/sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on Kotak Bank: Maintain Market perform on Bank, target price at Rs 2100/sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Kotak Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 2100/sh (Neutral)
Citi on Kotak Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 2040/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Kotak Bank: Maintain Hold on Bank, cut target price at Rs 1970/sh (Negative)
Macquarie on Kotak Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 1860/sh (Negative)
Citi on LTIM: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 4165/sh (Negative)
JP Morgan on LTIM: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 4900/sh (Negative)
Jefferies on LTIM: Maintain Underperform on Company, cut target price at Rs 3960/sh (Negative)
Nomura on LTIM: Maintain Reduce on Company, cut target price at Rs 4170/sh (Negative)
- April 25, 2024 09:19
Stock market live updates: LOT SIZE OF 42 STOCKS REVISED DOWNWARDS
Source: NSE
Company
Present
Market Lot
Revised
Market Lot
ABBOTT INDIA LIMITED
40
20
ADANI PORT & SEZ LTD
800
400
ALKEM LABORATORIES LTD.
200
100
AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD
1800
900
AUROBINDO PHARMA LTD
1100
550
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LTD
5700
2850
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
950
475
BHEL
5250
2625
BOSCH LIMITED
50
25
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORP LT
1800
900
CANARA BANK
2700
1350
DLF LIMITED
1650
825
EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD
3600
1800
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD
700
350
HDFC AMC LIMITED
300
150
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED
300
150
HINDUSTAN COPPER LTD
5300
2650
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORP
2700
1350
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED
80000
40000
THE INDIAN HOTELS CO. LTD
2000
1000
INDIAN OIL CORP LTD
9750
4875
JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD
1250
625
JK CEMENT LIMITED
250
125
LIC HOUSING FINANCE LTD
2000
1000
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.
300
150
L&T TECHNOLOGY SER. LTD.
200
100
LUPIN LIMITED
850
425
MANAPPURAM FINANCE LTD
6000
3000
MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE
400
200
MAHANAGAR GAS LTD.
800
400
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM CO LTD
7500
3750
NESTLE INDIA LIMITED
400
200
NTPC LTD
3000
1500
ORACLE FIN SERV SOFT LTD.
200
100
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORP.
3850
1925
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA
8000
4000
SBI LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD
750
375
STATE BANK OF INDIA
1500
750
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL IND L
700
350
TATA CONSUMER PRODUCT LTD
900
450
TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS L
500
250
TRENT LTD
400
200
- April 25, 2024 09:12
Stock market live updates: Markets set to open lower; Kotak Mahindra Bank in focus
The benchmark indexes are set to open marginally lower on Thursday, after gaining for four sessions in a row, with focus on Kotak Mahindra Bank after the Reserve Bank of India barred the lender from taking on new clients digitally. Read more
- April 25, 2024 09:00
Stock market updates today: IPO screener: JNK India issue closes today
The initial public offering of heating equipment maker JNK India Ltd will close today. The IPO was subscribed 1.03 times so far. Read more
- April 25, 2024 08:29
Stock market live updates:
- April 25, 2024 08:28
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action today (April 25)
The RBI on Wednesday barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards with immediate effect, after the regulator found “serious deficiencies” in the lender’s IT risk management. These actions, the RBI said, were necessitated based on concerns arising out of Reserve Bank’s IT examination for 2022 and 2023, and the bank’s failure to address these concerns in a comprehensive and timely manner. Read more
- April 25, 2024 08:23
Stock market live updates: Dividend Dates
ICICI Securities Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.17
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 732.45
Ex-Dividend 26 April 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- April 25, 2024 07:39
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 25-April-2024
* ABFRL
* HINDCOPPER
* SAIL
- April 25, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates: RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar Gets One Year Tenure Extension
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar for one year from May 3 this year. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates: IHCL net up 27%, plans ₹3,500 crore capex over five years
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) will invest ₹3,500 crore over the next five years towards key assets upgradation, building digital capabilities and select new projects, the company announced on Wednesday after declaring its fourth quarter result. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal AMC elevates Prateek Agrawal as MD
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company has elevated Prateek Agrawal as MD & CEO with effect from Friday. He will take charge from Navin Agarwal, who will return to the parent company. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: Tamilnadu Petro ropes in EY-Parthenon to drive carbon-neutral initiatives
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd (TPL) has appointed EY-Parthenon, a strategy consultancy firm, to drive its carbon-neutral and sustainability goals. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates: Axis Bank posts ₹7,130-crore PAT in Q4 on healthy deposit, margin growth
Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹7,130 crore for Q4 FY24 compared with a net loss of ₹5,728 crore in the year ago period. Sequentially, the profit after tax was 17 per cent higher. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates: GIFT City emerging as a game-changer for trade finance
Export firms face credit constraints, including access, volume, cost, and maturity mismatch. As India’s integration into the global economy rises, the lack of trade finance aggravates business fluctuations and global shocks. While currency depreciation theoretically boosts exports, a lack of trade finance prevents export firms from capitalising on such opportunities. Read more
- April 25, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates: Hinduja Group likely to seek extension from RBI on transfer of RCap to IIHL
Hinduja Group’s IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) is expected to seek a six-month extension from the Reserve Bank of India for the proposed transfer of control of Reliance Capital, sources told businessline. Read more
- April 25, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: RBI bars Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through online & mobile channels
The Reserve Bank of India has barred Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards for failing to build IT systems and controls commensurate with its growth leading to serious deficiencies and non-compliances with regulatory requirements. Read more
- April 25, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Q4 Result on 25th April :
UTI asset management
KPI Green
Laurus lab
Kirloskar pneumatic
L& T technology
Quick heal tech
Wardwizard innovations
Wendt india
Schaeffler india
Coromandel international
Zensar tech
Indusind bank
Cyient ltd
Som distillaries
Agarwal’s eye hospital
Tanla platform
Olectra greentech
Himadri speciality
Gayatri sugar
Enkei wheels
Tech mahindra
Welspun living
Mphasis ltd
Jai balaji ind
Vedanta ltd
Bank of maharastra
Bajaj finance
Avantel ltd
ACC ltd
- April 25, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates: 4QFY24 Results, Press Release & Investor Presentation
Axis Bank 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7c90756f-dc8a-478b-bb26-0bb1cdfa42a7.pdf
Press Release and Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/447bbcb4-3eda-40c4-a079-f4c3f850db5f.pdf
- April 25, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 25th April 2024: Jindal SAW (₹533.65): BUY
- April 25, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Markets at close on 24-04-2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 73852.94(+114.49)
* Nifty 50: 22402.40(+ 34.40)
* Nifty bank: 48189.00 (+218.55)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* Hindalco: 636.10 (+24.30)
* Cipla: 1,398.20 (+51.50)
* JSW Steel: 882.70(+ 31.35)
* Tata Steel: 165.55 (+4.40)
* Power Grid Corp: 290.40 (+5.05)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* Tata cons products: 1,110.15 (-63.20 )
* Grasim: 2,337.75 (-32.40 )
* Tech Mahindra: 1,185.70 (-14.55 )
* HDFC Life: 594.20 (-6.95)
* TCS: 3,831.05 (-43.65)
Fund Flow Activity:
24 April 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 103160.75 + 7021.24 Total: 110181.99
F&O Volume: 551317.63 + 248414.37 Total: 799732
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2511.74
(10242.95 - 12754.69)
DII: NET BUY: +3809.9
(12601.22 - 8791.32)
- April 25, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 25.04.2024
Merck & Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Astrazeneca PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Caterpillar, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Comcast Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Union Pacific Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
S&P Global Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Honeywell International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Sanofi (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Altria Group (Pre market) (Sector- Manufactures)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Valero Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Carrier Global Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Hess Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
W.W. Grainger, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Newmont Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Metals)
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Manufacturing)
Dow Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
GE Vernova Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Barclays PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
STMicroelectronics N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Nasdaq, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Xcel Energy Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Tractor Supply Company (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Teck Resources Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Metals)
Mobileye Global Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technlogy)
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Dover Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
DTE Energy Company (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Reliance, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
Textron Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
CMS Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Southwest Airlines Company (Pre market) (Sector- Aviation)
EMCOR Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Pool Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
TransUnion (Pre market) (Sector- Financials)
A.O. Smith Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
International Paper Company (Pre market) (Sector- Packaging)
Allegion plc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
TechnipFMC plc (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Microsoft Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Alphabet Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Telecom)
Intel Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
KLA Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Capital One Financial Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
DexCom, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Atlassian Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Fair Isaac Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
ResMed Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Weyerhaeuser Company (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
[6:27 am, 25/4/2024] KS BadriNarayanan: FirstEnergy Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Energy
Western Digital Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Principal Financial Group Inc (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Cincinnati Financial Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
VeriSign, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Snap Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Construction)
Erie Indemnity Company (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
TFI International Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
TotalEnergies SE (TENT) (Sector- Energy)
Southern Copper Corporation (TENT) (Sector- Metal)
Deutsche Bank AG (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- April 25, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar - 25.04.2024
18:00 U.S. Advance GDP (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: 3.4%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 214k versus Previous: 212k)
19:30 U.S. Pending Home Sales m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 1.6%)
- April 25, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Jindal SAW (₹533.65): BUY
The upmove in the stock of Jindal SAW is gaining momentum. The stock had surged about 7.5 per cent on Wednesday. This rise has taken the share price well above an intermediate resistance level of ₹518. The short-term outlook is bullish. Positive move average cross overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case. Support will now be in the ₹518-₹515 region which can now limit the downside. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.