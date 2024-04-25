April 25, 2024 09:22

CITI on Kotak Mahindra BK

Neutral, TP Rs 2040

RBI Halts All Online Onboarding of New Customers & Credit Card Issuances

In 3Q, 95% of new PL, 99% of new CC, & 79% of new BL disbursed digitally

Also, 90% of new investment & 76% of FD/RD a/cs opened digitally

Credit cards portfolio constituted 3.7% of advances (up 52% YoY/10% QoQ)

This incident would adversely impact growth, NIM & fee income.

Pace of branch expansion (89 in 9M and 80 in FY23) also needs to accelerate.

CLSA on Kotak Mahindra Bk

O-P, TP Rs 2100

RBI ban

Profit impact likely to be modest unless ban stays for long

Bk’s digital platform ‘811’ has a large customer base; however, these are low-value customers.

Their contribution to total savings deposits is only 8%

Credit cards is a fast-growing segment, but contributes only 4% to the total loan book of the bank.

Given it is a higher- ROA business, profit contribution would be in high-single digits

Jefferies on Kotak Mahindra BK

Hold, TP cut to Rs 1970

RBI pointed to material gaps in Bank’s digital & security platforms

Been asked to stop

1)onboarding new customers on online/mobile channels

2)issuing new credit cards

If resolution takes >6mths, it could affect rev & costs

Axis BK Review

MS

OW, TP Rs 1450

PBT ex capital gains 4% above MSe helped by beat on NII/ fees

Avg deposit growth 5% QoQ – a +ve amid tight liquidity situations

RoA remains strong; CET 1 ratio improved QoQ by 4bp to 13.7%

Deposit growth acceleration next key re-rating catalyst

Jefferies

Buy, TP Rs 1380

4Q surprised +vely with 13% beat on profit est (+8% YoY) aided by better NIMs, higher fees & stable credit costs.

Even as loan growth stays softer in FY25, to improve LDR, margins can offset some impact

Vals @1.7x FY25 Adj PB attractive

CLSA

Buy, TP Rs 1310

LDR down 250bps, NIM improved sequentially

Deposit growth healthy 6% QoQ, with CASA ratio modestly improving.

Margins improved 5bps QoQ, contrary to fears of a decline

AU Small BK Review

MS

OW, TP Rs 850

F4 PBT 14% above MSe.

Mainly led by lower provisions (0.7% vs. MSe of 0.9%).

Core PPoP grew 15% YoY & 6% above MSe – NII was in line, fee income beat was partly offset by higher opex.

Avg. LCR stood at 117% vs. 123% last qtr.

Nomura

Neutral, TP Rs 625

4Q24: NIMs decline sharply; higher fee income aids PPOP

Build in RoE of 13-14% over FY25-26F

Higher fee income offset sharp fall in NIMs

Strong loan and deposit growth; slippages moderate

LTIMindtree Review

GS

Buy, TP Rs 5770

Rev miss(-1.3% qoq in 4Q vs GSe at-0.5%)

Commentary suggests continued weakness in discretionary enterprise spend & no meaningful change in overall demand environment

LTIM expects growth to return from next qtr.

MS

EW, TP cut to Rs 4600

Expectation of growth returning from 1Q & continued strong net income conversion to FCF are +ves.

Stock has underperformed YTD, but material uptick in growth in F25 vs F24 requires superior execution

Nomura

Reduce, TP Rs 4170

4Q misses est., margin guidance pushed out

No meaningful recovery in sight

Sequential growth from 1QFY25E; however, growth acceleration unlikely in FY25F

Margin disappoints again

Lower FY24-26F EPS by 4-8%

HSBC

Hold, TP cut to Rs 5380

LTIM reported another weak quarter as both revenues & margins missed expectations in 4Q FY24

Management was slightly more positive on FY25 growth, though stayed negative on margin outlook

MS on Indian Hotels

OW. TP Rs 529

F4Q24 EBITDA missed MSe

Core business remains on track, but weakerthan-expected numbers in international subsidiaries drove miss.

Continued demand & muted supply growth in core markets, multibrand portfolio, & strong FCF keep us OW

HSBC on HUL

Hold Call, Target Rs 2,300

Q4 Volume/Underlying Sales Growth Of 2%/1% A Tad Below Expectations

Modest EBITDA Margin Decline On High A&P

Amid Poor Demand & Rise In Local Competition, Co Delivered Modest FY24 Volume Growth

Amid Poor Demand & Rise In Local Competition, Co Delivered Earnings Growth Of 1%

Outlook Appears Uncertain And Growth Lacklustre

HSBC on Nippon AMC

Buy Call, Target Rs 665

Q4 Market Share Gains In New Inflows & Equity AUM

Lower Than Expected Income Yield Compression Were Positives

Increase FY25/26 EPS Estimates By 5.4%/1.6% To Factor In AUM Mix Change Yield Profile

Revenue Pressure Could Be Partly Offset By Efficiency Gains

Nomura on Zydus Life

Buy Call, Target Rs 988

US FDA Issued 10 Observations For Jarod Injectable Site

Details Of Observations Are Not Yet Known, But There are Concerns Among Concerns

Concerns Are There Given Relatively Large Number Of Observations

Concerns Are There Given Relatively High Risk Of Compliance Failures For Injectable Sites

Jarod Is One Of Co’s Three Injectable Manufacturing Facilities That Caters To US Market

Jarod Also Contributes 3% Of US Revenue

Jarod Manufactures Non-pncology Injectable