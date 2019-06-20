Infrastructure India extends AMC term of Franklin Park

Infrastructure India Plc, an AIM-listed infrastructure fund investing in energy and transport sectors in India, has entered into a revised and restated management, valuation and portfolio services agreement with Franklin Park Management, LLC — the company’s existing asset manager.

The agreement will extend the term of the asset manager’s appointment. Under the new pact, which replaces the 2016 agreement between them, Franklin Park has been reappointed to provide investment advisory, valuation and portfolio services on an exclusive basis, it said in a release.

Entry of the restated management agreement follows the $105-million financing announced by the company in April. However, the management fees payable under the new agreement remain unchanged, it added.