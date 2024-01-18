Intellect Design Arena Ltd has announced the inauguration of an artificial intelligence-led innovation centre in Gift City, Gandhinagar.

The centre will connect fintech research engineers with eight global hub cities — New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, said that the centre is in sync with the government’s vision of creating a world-class finance and IT zone for India. “It will provide services at a global scale way beyond the boundaries of India to the entire world. Intellect’s facility will benefit not only banks and Insurance institutions, but its AI-led technologies will also cater to global business service centres, international exchanges, global brokerage firms, private equity firms, capital markets and many other parts of the global financial ecosystem,” Jain added.

