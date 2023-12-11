Intellect Design Arena Ltd has implemented its eMACH.ai-powered Cash Management System for Indian Bank. The project ‘INDLEAP’ focuses on digital transformation, emphasising technology utilisation in transaction banking and supply chain management.

The company reported that the implementation includes omni-channel access, a Treasury-aligned dashboard, extensive payment coverage, contextual use cases for both banks and corporates, and multi-modal collections offerings. The comprehensive solution also integrates ready Open APIs for Banking-as-a-Service from Indian Bank.

We take pride in being the technology partner of choice for Indian Bank, one of the top PSU banks in India. Against their meticulous evaluation of technology players in the cash management solution domain, Intellect’s selection underscores our unwavering commitment to leading-edge technology and delivery excellence,” said Ramanan S V, Chief Executive Officer, India and South Asia, Intellect Design Arena.

The shares were up by 3.33 per cent to ₹773.45 at 12:50 pm on the BSE.