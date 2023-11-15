International Conveyors Ltd’s shares were up by 19.29 per cent after the company reported a 160 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, at Rs 37 crore, compared to Rs 14.20 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

However, the company’s revenues were down by 29 per cent to Rs 85.42 crore, compared to Rs 121 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 28 per cent, compared to Rs 28.72 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were up by 19.29 per cent to Rs 92.90 at 11.27 am on the BSE.