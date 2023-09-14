The IPO of Samhi Hotels opens to public today. The size of the IPO is ₹1,370.10 crore, which consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an OFS of 1.35 crore shares by existing shareholders. The IPO comes out with a price band of ₹119-126 and closes on September 18.. The lot size for Samhi Hotels IPO is 119 shares.

Blue Chandra Pte Ltd will sell up to 84.28 lakh equity shares, Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings (Asia) Ltd 49.31 lakh equity shares and GTI Capital Alpha Pvt Ltd will divest up to 1.4 lakh equity shares in Samhi Hotels in the OFS.

The Goldman Sachs-backed Samhi Hotels has raised ₹616.50 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO subscription opening for bidding.

The company informed the bourses that it allocated 48,932,143 shares at ₹126 a share to anchor investors. Foreign investors and domestic institutions who participated in the anchor included Government of Singapore, SBI Multicap Fund, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund, Sun Life Aditya Birla India Fund, Tata MF, Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Turnaround Opportunities Fund, HSBC Global Investment Funds, Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and Lion Global Asia Pacific Fund.

The Gurguram-based company plans to use the proceeds for payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Samhi Hotels is the largest owner of Fairfield by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express brands in India.

