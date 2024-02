The ₹1,600-crore initial public offering of Entero Healthcare Solutions opens today. The company has fixed the price band as ₹1195-1258 a share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 11 equity shares .

The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth ₹1,000 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 47,69,475 shares by the promoters and other investors aggregating to ₹600 crore. The promoters selling shareholders are Prabhat Agrawal, Prem Sethi and OrbiMed Asia III Mauritius Ltd.

The IPO closes on Tuesday (February 13)

Entero Healthcare Solutions has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the offer to qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10 per cent for retail investors.

It has reserved shares worth up to ₹8 crore to its employee and a discount of ₹119 a share is being offered to eligible employees.

As part of the IPO exercise, Entero Healthcare Solutions has allotted 56,94,753 shares to 25 anchor investors and raised ₹716 crore at the upper price band of ₹1258 a share.

Among the marquee investors who participated in the anchor book included Capital Group, GIC, TT Emerging Markets Unconstrained Fund, Premji, Carmignac Portfolio, Amundi Funds New Silk Road, Amundi Funds Asia Equity Concentrated, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd., SBI General Insurance Limited, Jupiter India Fund, The Jupiter Global Fund-Jupiter India Select, Smallcap World Fund, Inc, Government Of Singapore, Monetary Authority Of Singapore, Pioneer Investment Fund Scheme II, Mirae Asset India Sector Leader Equity Fund, Mirae Asset India Blue Chip Equity Master Investment Trust, CLSA Global Markets Pte. LTD-ODI, Allianz Global Investors Fund-Allianz Asian Multi Income Plus, Private Client Emerging Markets Portfolio, NVIT Emerging Markets Fund, Barclays Multi-Manager Fund Plc, Magna Umbrella Fund PLC - Magna EM Income And Growth Fund, Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited, Societe Generale – ODI, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. – ODI, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. – ODI and Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited - Odi Account.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh offering to finance the company’s long-term working capital needs for FY 2025 and 2026; pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions; and general corporate purposes.

Repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings that the company has taken out may be done in full or in part, the company said in DRHP.

The IPO’s book running lead managers are ICICI Securities Ltd, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, JM Financial Ltd and SBI Capital Markets. The issue’s registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Entero Healthcare Solutions Ltd, incorporated in 2018, is distributor of healthcare products in India through an organised technology-driven platform. The company actually provides healthcare product distribution services to pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics.

For retail pharmacies it provides a huge array of over 64,500 SKUs (stock keeping units) with real time inventory records. They also offer order fulfilment and claims settlement.