Shares of Samhi Hotels will be listed at the bourses today. The company, which raised ₹1,370.10 crore through the IPO, has fixed the price at ₹126, at the upper end of IPO price band ₹119-126.

The issue was subscribed by 5.33 times on the last day of the issue. The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,200 crore and an OFS of 1.35 crore shares by existing shareholders. Through the OFS, Blue Chandra Pte Ltd sold up to 84.28 lakh equity shares, Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings (Asia) Ltd 49.31 lakh equity shares and GTI Capital Alpha Pvt Ltd divested up to 1.4 lakh equity shares.

Samhi Hotels had raised ₹616.50 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO by allotting 4.89 crore at ₹126 a share to anchor investors. Foreign investors and domestic institutions who participated in the anchor included Government of Singapore, SBI Multicap Fund, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund, Sun Life Aditya Birla India Fund, Tata MF, Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Turnaround Opportunities Fund, HSBC Global Investment Funds, Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and Lion Global Asia Pacific Fund.

The Gurguram-based company plans to use the proceeds for payment of debt and for general corporate purposes.

Samhi Hotels is the largest owner of Fairfield by Marriott and Holiday Inn Express brands in India.

