India’s apex industry body for alternative assets, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), has elected its new executive committee (EC) for 2024-26.

Ashley Menezes of ChrysCapital has been appointed as the Chairperson of the EC, while Sriniwasan Subramanian of Kotak Alternate Asset Managers has been appointed as the Vice-Chairperson.

IVCA’s EC comprises 14 elected members and seven co-opted members and special invitees, as determined by the committee’s discretion. A record 59 nominations from member funds were received this year.

Ashley Menezes, Partner and COO, ChrysCapital and the new Chairperson of IVCA, said, “The new executive committee at IVCA remains steadfast on enhancing the ease of investing, capacity building by mobilising domestic pools of capital and maximising efforts to attract capital to India. The mantra of ‘Amrit Kaal’ sets the stage for key reforms aimed at propelling India’s economy forward and the alternate capital ecosystem will be a crucial enabler of growth, driving investment inflows and overall development. With the support and collaboration of policymakers, this ‘techade’ will be imperative for the alternate capital industry to contribute to India’s journey towards its long-term goals.”

Members of the new EC at IVCA are – Amit Jain (Managing Director and Head, Carlyle India Advisors), Ashley Menezes (Partner and COO, ChrysCapital), Gopal Jain (Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Gaja Capital), Karan Bhagat (Founder, MD and CEO, 360 ONE), Narendra Ostawal (Managing Director and Head of India Private Equity, Warburg Pincus), Padmaja Ruparel (Co-Founder, Indian Angel Network), Prashanth Prakash (Founding Partner, Accel Partners India), Rajan Anandan (Managing Director, Peak XV Partners), Rochelle Dsouza (Managing Director, Lighthouse Funds), Sriniwasan Subramanian (Managing Director, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited), Siddarth Pai (Founding Partner, CFO and ESG Officer, 3one4 Capital), Vikram Gupta (Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures), Vineet Rai (Founder and Chairman, Aavishkaar Group), Vipul Roongta (Managing Director and CEO, HDFC Capital Advisors), Ashish Kotecha (Partner, Bain Capital), Ashu Suyash (Founder and CEO, Colossa Ventures), Kanchan Jain (Head, BPEA Credit Group), Lavanya Ashok (Partner, Growth Equity, Trifecta Capital), Manish Kejriwal (Founder and Managing Partner, Kedaara Capital), Sandeep Naik (Managing Director and Head of India and Southeast Asia, General Atlantic) and Venkatchalam Ramaswamy (Vice-Chairman, Edelweiss Group).

The Chair of SIDBI and the CEO of Invest India along with the business-functional head of NIIF, Saurabh Jain, have been invited to join the new IVCA executive committee.