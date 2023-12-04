J Kumar Infraprojects has secured contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) worth over ₹378 crore for design and construction of flyover (missing links) from Link Road, Andheri (West) to Poonam Nagar (JVLR) adjacent to the alignment of Metro Line - 6 of Mumbai Metro Rail Project.

According to company’s stock exchange filing, the total contract amounts to ₹378,70,38,350, (excluding GST), and is for 30 months.

The company’s trades at ₹439.45 on the NSE, up by 3 per cent on the NSE.

