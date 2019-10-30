Japan's Nikkei index opens lower

Japan's main Nikkei index opened lower on Wednesday with investors cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the Bank of Japan's policy announcement this week.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 0.10 per cent or 23.50 points at 22,950.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.16 percent or 2.62 points at 1,665.30