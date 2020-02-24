Jubilant Food, Nippon Life, Bata in FTSE All-World index

Bata India, Jubilant FoodWorks and Nippon Life India Asset Management have entered FTSE All-World index in its latest March 2020 semi-annual review.

Aurobindo Phama has been excluded from FTSE Large-Cap space and included in FTSE Mid-Cap category under FTSE Global Equity Series.

The FTSE Global Equity Index Series covers securities in 49 different countries and is divided into Developed, Advanced Emerging and Secondary Emerging segments.

FTSE All-World Index index is a subset of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series.

Apart from Aurobindo Pharma, shares of Ashok Leyland, Oracle Financial Services Software, Bata India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Housing Finance and YES Bank have also been included in the index while Adani Transmission and Wockhardt were excluded.

At the end of January, India has a weightage of 1.12 per cent in FTSE All-World index with 152 companies. Total constituents in the index stood at 3,925.

The FTSE All-World Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index representing the performance of the large- and mid-cap stocks from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series and covers 90-95 per cent of the investable market capitalisation. The index covers developed and EMs and is suitable as the basis for investment products, such as funds, derivatives and exchange-traded funds.

FTSE, also known by the nickname of ‘Footsie’, is an independent organisation, similar to the Standard & Poor’s.