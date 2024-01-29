Kabra Extrusion Technik Limited’s shares rose 2.32 per cent after the company reported that its battery division, Battrixx, will showcase an array of High Voltage packs at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 in New Delhi, scheduled from 1st to 3rd February 2024.

The company informed, the product range includes solutions tailored for Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Buses, Trucks, E-tractors, and off-road applications. Battrixx will also unveil cell chemistries such as LFP, NMC, NCA, along with various form factors, including Cylindrical and Prismatic laser-welded battery packs.

Anand Kabra, Vice-Chairman & MD of Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, said, “Our commitment to advancing electric mobility is reflected in the diverse and cutting-edge solutions we are set to unveil. Battrixx’s state-of-the-art products aim to redefine the standards of efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the electric vehicle industry.”

The shares rose 2.32 per cent to ₹420.65 at 12.46 pm on the BSE.