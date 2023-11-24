Karnataka Bank Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.05 per cent after the company entered into a corporate partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd, to distribute life insurance products to its customer base. The collaboration aims to capitalise on Bajaj Allianz Life’s product expertise and Karnataka Bank’s distribution network of over 900 branches. The life insurance offerings are designed to cater to diverse life stages and financial needs, providing customers with structured insurance solutions aligned with their requirements.

Srikrishnan H, MD & CEO of Karnataka Bank, said, “Our customers’ financial, investment & protection needs are evolving. Karnataka Bank is working towards offering them the right products and opportunities. Bajaj Allianz Life offers some of the most distinctive products, and we are pleased to provide our customers with access to them.”

Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, expressed confidence in the partnership’s ability to empower customers to achieve their long-term financial goals.

The shares were up by 0.05 per cent at Rs 216 at 10.40 am on the BSE.