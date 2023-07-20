KCP Sugar Industries Corporation Ltd, a sugar-producing industry and its allied businesses, witnessed a surge in their share prices. The company’s stock soared by 17.58 per cent.

The company reported a total income of ₹123.2399 crores during the period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to ₹52.7831 crores during the period ended March 31, 2023.

The company has posted a net profit of ₹30.6799 crores for the period ended June 30, 2023, as against a net loss of ₹8.4684 crores for the period ended March 31, 2023.

In terms of YoY comparison, the company has reported a total income of ₹123.2399 crores during the period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to ₹75.6940 crores during the period ended June 30, 2022.

The company has posted a net profit of ₹30.6799 crores for the period ended June 30, 2023, as against a net loss of ₹1.4269 crores for the period ended June 30, 2022.