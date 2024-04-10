Ramco Systems Ltd.’s shares surged 20% after the company announced a partnership with Korean Air, South Korea’s flag carrier and airline. The collaboration aims to implement Ramco’s flagship aviation software, the Ramco Aviation Suite, at Korean Air’s Engine Maintenance Center. The agreement was unveiled at MRO Americas 2024 in Chicago.

The company informed, this partnership follows Korean Air’s recent announcement regarding the construction of its new engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Unbuk, near Incheon International Airport. This new facility is set to be an engine maintenance plant in Asia, consolidating all engine MRO capabilities into a single cluster. Korean Air currently conducts MRO work on six engine models and plans to add three more engine types to its aircraft family with this expansion.

Ramco informed its Aviation Software will replace legacy systems, streamlining operations across current engine shops and planned expansion sites. The software offers MRO-specific functionalities and integrated e-publications on a unified platform, providing the technological foundation for Korean Air. Additionally, the airline’s engine maintenance center is to benefit from digital enablers such as Mobility via Anywhere Apps, HUBs, Dashboards, and other integrations to the ecosystem offerings, powered by Ramco.

Sundar Subramanian, CEO of Ramco Systems, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Korean Air and support them in their expansion journey to emerge as the leading MRO provider, globally. Our relentless focus on building a best-in-class MRO Suite, complete with specialized Engine MRO functionalities, and bundled with cutting-edge tech stacks has truly proved to be a game-changer. We look forward to empowering Korean Air to deliver unparalleled safety and service excellence to their valued customers.”

The shares surged 20% to ₹341.75 at 11.45 am on the BSE.