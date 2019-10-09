Markets

Kotak launches Pioneer Fund

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company launched Kotak Pioneer Fund on Wednesday. The fund will invest in domestic and global companies that are innovative in their businesses with a sustainable long-term growth potential and competitive advantage. The new fund offering (NFO) closes on October 23.

The fund will invest in companies that seek to benefit from newer forms of production, technology, distribution or processes that are likely to challenge established market leaders through innovative business models and products.

Harish Krishnan, Senior V-P & Equity Fund Manager, Kotak MF, said the fund will follow a thematic approach of investing in companies that have a proven track record of multiple revenue streams.

