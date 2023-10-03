KPI Green Energy Limited’s shares were up by 2.29 per cent after the company announced the acquisition of a project for a Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Plant with a total capacity of 6.90 MW. This project, comprising 4.90 MW of wind and 2 MW of solar capacity, has been awarded by General Polytex Pvt. Ltd. of Surat, falling under the ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)‘ Segment.

The project is scheduled for completion in various tranches throughout the financial year 2023-24, in accordance with the terms of the order. The aggregate order size amounts to 6.90 MW.

The shares were up by 2.29 per cent to ₹842.70 at 12.40 p.m. on the BSE.

