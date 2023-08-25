KPI Green Energy Ltd.’s shares were up by 5.63 per cent after the company announced the Commissioning Certificate for its 4.10 MW wind-solar hybrid power project, which comprises 2.10 MW of wind and 2 MWdc of solar capacity.

Situated at the Samoj site in Jambusar, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat, this project operates in accordance with the Gujarat Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Policy of 2018. KPI Green Energy Ltd. has positioned itself to capitalize on this new asset by arranging for the sale of the generated power to Commercial and Industrial (C&I) clients.

The shares of the company were up by 5.63 per cent to Rs. 914 at 09.28 am on the BSE.