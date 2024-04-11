PVR INOX has launched a 14-screen megaplex at Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia. The megaplex features three premium formats – MX4D, ScreenX, and Insignia.

The theatre has seating for 1,997 viewers, and is equipped with 4K laser projection, advanced Dolby Atmos surround sound, and Volfoni 3D screen.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Ltd, said, “We have received an overwhelming response for all our premium screen formats nationwide, prompting us to unveil our largest cinema in the South with 14 screens, including three cinema formats – MX4D, Screen X and Insignia. It has been PVR INOX’s strategy to make cinemas more experiential and this megaplex at Phoenix Mall of Asia aligns with our vision.”

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd, said, “We are delighted to launch our biggest property in South India, introducing the MX4D and Screen X formats to the region.”

The company earlier announced the opening of a nine-screen multiplex in Kochi, Kerala, at Forum Mall.

PVR INOX stock closed at ₹1,416 on Wednesday’s trade, higher by 2.25 per cent on the NSE.

