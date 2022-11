Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (has reduced its holding in Bharat Bijlee from 6.695 per cent to 4.54 per cent. The sold 1.218 lakh shares at an average price of ₹1,693.96 from November 19, 2019 to November 25, 2022.

While shares of LIC climbed 0.34 per cent at ₹630, those of Bharat Bijlee jumped 4.15 per cent at ₹2,418.