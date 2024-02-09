Life Insurance Corporation of India has toppled Infosys to 4th place in market capitalisation. The market capitalisation of LIC stood at ₹7.01-lakh crore while Infosys slipped ₹6.95-lakh crore.

Only Reliance, TCS and HDFC Bank are above LIC.

Aided by robust equity profits booked in bourses and strong operational performance, insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 49 per cent jump in the standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, at ₹ 9,444.41 crore (₹6,334.19 crore).