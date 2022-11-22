Insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its stake in Tech Mahindra to 6.874 per cent from 4.863 per cent. In a notice to the stock exchanges, LIC said the increase of 2.011 percentage points happened between November 30, 2011, and November 20, 2022, from open market purchase. The shares were acquired at an average cost of ₹1,042.24.

Shares of LIC closed marginally down at ₹625.70 on Tuesday while those of Tech Mahindra gained 0.84 per cent to close at ₹1,051.10.