LIC lists at a discount at ₹872 on NSE

BL Mumbai Bureau | May 17 | Updated on: May 17, 2022
The shares listed at a discount of 8.62 per cent at ₹867.20 on the BSE, down ₹81.80 from the issue price of  ₹949

The shares of State-run life insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) listed at a discount on the bourses on Tuesday against the issue price of ₹949.

The shares listed at a 8.11 per cent discount, down ₹77 from the issue price at ₹872 on the NSE.

Published on May 17, 2022
life insurance corporation of India
initial public offering
BSE
NSE
