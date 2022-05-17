LIC lists at a discount at ₹872 on NSE

The shares of State-run life insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) listed at a discount on the bourses on Tuesday against the issue price of ₹949.

The shares listed at a discount of 8.62 per cent at ₹867.20 on the BSE, down ₹81.80 from the issue price of ₹949.

The shares listed at a 8.11 per cent discount, down ₹77 from the issue price at ₹872 on the NSE.