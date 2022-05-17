LIC lists at a discount at ₹872 on NSE

The shares of State-run life insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) listed at a discount on the bourses on Tuesday against the issue price of ₹949.
The shares listed at a discount of 8.62 per cent at ₹867.20 on the BSE, down ₹81.80 from the issue price of ₹949.
The shares listed at a 8.11 per cent discount, down ₹77 from the issue price at ₹872 on the NSE.
Published on
May 17, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.