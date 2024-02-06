Larsen and Toubro’s shares were up by 2.45 per cent after the company reported that its construction’s transportation infrastructure business arm clinched a contract for the construction of the Palashbari to Sualkuchi Cable Stayed Bridge across the river Brahmaputra in Assam.

The company received the order from Public Works Roads Department (PwRD) of Assam and entails the construction of a 12.21 kilometre long bridge with approaches linking Palashbari and Sualkuchi directly. According to the company, this bridge holds immense importance as it facilitates connectivity between these two towns.

Sualkuchi stands as a weaving centre, renowned for crafting traditional Assamese garments using indigenous materials like Muga, the golden silk, unique to the region. Notably, the bridge will also establish a direct link to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU) in Assam.

Also read: Copper: Bearish; go short on break below ₹712.50

The project features a 3.6 kilometre long cable stayed bridge segment, along with a 5.61 kilometre approach on the Palashbari side and a 3.0 kilometre approach on the Sualkuchi side, inclusive of wetland approach viaducts. The maximum span of the extradosed cable stayed portion will be 165 metres. The completion timeline for the project is set at 48 months.

L&T is already engaged in executing the ‘Dhubri Phulbari Bridge Project’ for the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) alongside various other infrastructure endeavours in Assam.

The shares were up by 2.45 per cent to ₹3424 at 2.57 pm on the BSE.