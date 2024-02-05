Larsen & Toubro‘s hydrocarbon vertical has secured a large onshore project from IndianOil Adani Ventures Ltd, amounting to ₹2,500 crore to ₹5,000 crore.

As per the stock exchange filing, L&T’s scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offsite tankages, bullets and other associated facilities on lump sum turnkey basis.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) is executing four projects under IOCL’s P-25 expansion programme. The earlier awarded projects include Residue Hydro Cracker Unit (RHCU), Diesel Hydrotreater (DHDT) and Reactor Regenerator Package (RR).

Larsen & Toubro stock traded at ₹3,391.85 on the NSE, up by 0.47 per cent as of 10:29 am on Monday. The stock had earlier hit a 52-week high on January 30, 2024, at ₹3,737.90.