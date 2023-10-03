L&T Construction’s Transportation Infrastructure business unit has been awarded the Dahisar-Bhayander Bridge project in Mumbai by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). The project involves the construction of a 4.5-km-long bridge connecting Dahisar and Bhayander, which would substantially reduce the travel time of over 45 minutes between the two locations.

The bridge will feature two distinct carriageways, along with a multi-level interchange at both Dahisar and Bhayander, for smooth entry and exit. Additionally, the project will include two large navigational spans spanning across the creek. In parallel, L&T is engaged in the execution of two packages for the Mumbai Coastal Road projects, also commissioned by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

However, shares were down by 0.65 per cent at Rs 3,002.20 at 10 am on the BSE.