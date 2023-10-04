Larsen & Toubro’s subsidiary L&T Energy – Power has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited. The project involves setting up wet flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for a thermal power plant at Sagardighi in West Bengal.

It will install three FGD absorbers to serve four thermal power units (2x300 MW, 2x500 MW). It is L&T’s first FGD project in collaboration with a state-owned power utility.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has mandated the integration of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants to mitigate sulphur dioxideemissions. This order propels L&T into a position to execute FGD projects for thermal plants exceeding 19 GW capacity.

However, company shares were down by 1.04 per cent to Rs 3,041 at 10.40 am on the BSE.