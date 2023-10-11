Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s shares were up by 0.79 per cent after the company announced that it’s L&T hydrocarbon business secured a contract in West Asia for an onshore gas compression plant project.

The project encompasses engineering, procurement, and construction of various facilities, including gas compression, produced water handling, propane refrigeration, and utilities integration with existing plants. Additionally, L&T Construction will establish three 230 kV substations to support the power supply needs.

L&T Chairman & Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan, said, “One doesn’t get to win such an order every day. This is something unique, for L&T and a matter of pride for India for we are a true Indian multinational. This also shows our capabilities to perform and deliver on time and the enormous trust that our client has on us to manage such complex projects.”

The shares were up by 0.79 per cent to ₹3099.40 at 11.58 am on the BSE.

