Larsen & Toubro (L&T), through its Hydrocarbon vertical, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH), clinched an onshore gas pipeline project from a client in the Middle East.

The scope of work for this project entails the engineering, procurement, and construction of two new 56” pipelines, accompanied by associated scraper receivers and launchers, as well as main line isolation valve (MLIV) Stations. These pipelines will run parallel to the existing pipeline corridor, enhancing the region’s infrastructure for efficient gas transportation.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Energy), L&T, said, “This is the largest cross-country pipeline EPC project awarded to us till date, and we are excited to bring our expertise to this strategic project.”

L&T’s Hydrocarbon vertical, LTEH, operates under various business groups, including Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, Advanced Value Engineering & Technology (AdVENT), and Offshore Wind Farm. If offers design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector.

The shares increased by 1.61% to ₹3,599.45 at 11.16 am on the BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit