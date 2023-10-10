Larsen and Toubro Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.61 per cent after the company announced that L&T Construction’s water and effluent treatment (WET) business division has received new contracts.

The first contract involves an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction order from the Public Health Engineering Department, Rajasthan, for the construction of a Water Supply Project serving 648 villages in the Chittorgarh District.

This project, part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, encompasses the construction of Intake Structures, three Water Treatment Plants with a total capacity of 175 MLD, 1800 Km of Transmission and Distribution pipelines, 13 Clear water reservoirs of total capacity 21600 KL, 13 Pump Houses, 31 Overhead Service Reservoirs of total capacity 4850 KL, 22,000 Functional Household Tap Connections, and associated Electromechanical and Instrumentation Works.

The project also includes automation and SCADA work, along with a 10-year Operation & Maintenance commitment.

Additionally, the WET business has secured a contract from the Guwahati Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Assam, for the construction and commissioning of remaining components of the 107 MLD Capacity South Guwahati West Water Supply Project. The scope of work involves 84 Km of DI pipeline, 3 Km of MS Pipeline, and 4 pre-settling tanks, along with associated electrical, mechanical, and instrumentation works for the existing Water Treatment Plant. This project is designed to address the water needs of the western part of South Guwahati city.

The shares were up by 0.61 per cent to ₹3092.85 at 11.22 am on the BSE.