LTIMindtree Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.58 per cent after the company introduced Composable Storefront Quick Launch, a solution for composable storefronts on Salesforce Commerce Cloud. The company informed, this solution enables retailers to create customised shopping experiences with over 20 UI enhancements and features to kickstart B2C commerce.

It also includes Salesforce Einstein, personalization, campaign management, Wishlist, UX, Marketing Pages, Store Locator with Google Maps, and order history. The company said, the solution aims to reduce go-to-market time, elevate customer experiences, enhance business growth, and provide flexibility for selling across channels and geographies.

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree, said, “The fast-paced nature of the e-commerce and retail industry stipulates staying ahead of the constantly evolving technology landscape. With LTIMindtree’s Composable Storefront quick launch solution, businesses can reduce their go-to-market time allowing for strategic manoeuvres to achieve business success. This will elevate customer experiences, enhance business growth, and provide the flexibility to implement selling across channels and geographies.”

The shares were up by 0.58 per cent to ₹4919.75 at 3 p.m on the BSE.