LTIMindtree Ltd.’s shares were up by 0.02 per cent after the company unveiled a Quantum-Safe Virtual Private Network (VPN) link at its London facility in collaboration with Quantum Xchange and Fortinet. This initiative is a step toward securing data transmission in anticipation of the quantum era’s challenges.

The collaboration involves Quantum Xchange providing quantum hardware and software for key generation, distribution, and management, while Fortinet’s FortiGate firewall integrates quantum-safe keys with VPN protocols.

Aan Chauhan, Chief Technology Officer, LTIMindtree, said, “This is integral to our mission of providing top-tier security for our customers in an evolving threat landscape. This platform offers several benefits and opportunities for its customers and stakeholders. LTIMindtree’s Quantum-Safe VPN setup, designed as a robust testbed, not only drives the development of industry-specific solutions, but also creates avenues for its customers to co-create industry aligned prototypes and pilots using this advanced infrastructure. LTIMindtree’s customers can benefit from the opportunity to experiment with quantum-safe technologies and explore their potential applications and use cases in various sectors and scenarios.”

The shares were up by 0.02 per cent to Rs 5470.50 at 11.40 am on the BSE.

