April 19, 2024 08:16

The Indian rupee is expected to open at a lifetime low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, in the wake of a jump in oil prices and risk aversion following a media report that Israeli missiles struck Iran.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at 83.62-83.64 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 83.5375.

Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported, citing a U.S. official. This comes days after Iran’s drone strike on Israel in response to an attack at the Iranian embassy in Syria.

Iran’s Fars news agency said an explosion were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan, but the cause was not immediately known.

Brent crude climbed more 4% to climb past $90 a barrel, U.S. equity futures and Asian shares slumped, while safe haven demand propped up the dollar and U.S. Treasuries.