- April 19, 2024 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Inox Wind secures 210 MW repeat order from Hero Future Energies
Inox Wind: Co secures repeat order FOR 210 MW for its 3 MW WTGs from Hero Future Energies. Project to be executed in South India.
- April 19, 2024 08:19
Stock Market Live Today: Hinduja Global unit acquires 51% stake in Seven Star Balaji Broadband
Hinduja Global Solutions: Co unit entered into agreement to acquire 51% shareholding of Seven Star Balaji Broadband || Total consideration of 183.6M rupees.
- April 19, 2024 08:16
Currency Market Live Today: Indian rupee likely to drop to record low on escalating Middle East tensions
The Indian rupee is expected to open at a lifetime low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, in the wake of a jump in oil prices and risk aversion following a media report that Israeli missiles struck Iran.
Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at 83.62-83.64 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 83.5375.
Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported, citing a U.S. official. This comes days after Iran’s drone strike on Israel in response to an attack at the Iranian embassy in Syria.
Iran’s Fars news agency said an explosion were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan, but the cause was not immediately known.
Brent crude climbed more 4% to climb past $90 a barrel, U.S. equity futures and Asian shares slumped, while safe haven demand propped up the dollar and U.S. Treasuries.
- April 19, 2024 08:10
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran
Oil prices jumped $3 a barrel on Friday in reaction to reports that Israeli missiles had struck a site in Iran, sparking concerns that Middle East oil supply could be disrupted.
The benchmark contracts surged more than $3 then eased slightly. At 0200 GMT, Brent futures were up $2.63, or 3%, to $89.74 a barrel. The most active U.S. West Texas Intermediate contract climbed $2.56, or 3.1%, to $84.66 per barrel.
U.S. news outlet ABC News cited a U.S. official as saying that Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran.
Iran’s Fars news agency said explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known. Several flights were diverted over Iranian airspace, CNN reported. - Reuters
- April 19, 2024 08:01
Stock Market Live Today: Last 30 minutes development
1-OIL 3% UP
2-ISFAHAN(IRAN CITY) BIG EXPLOSION
3-DOW future DOWN 400
4--NASDAQ future 300 DOWN
5-JAPAN 1250 DOWN
6-GIFT NIFTY DOWN 300
- April 19, 2024 07:58
Stock Market Live Today: Iran’s Isfahan airport rattled by explosions
Iran’s Fars news agency said on Friday that explosions were heard near the airport at the country’s central Isfahan city, but the reason was unknown. “The cause of these sounds is still unknown, and investigations continue until the exact details of the incident are determined,” the semi-official Fars news agency said.
- April 19, 2024 07:43
Stock Market Live Today: JERA, Renew partner for green ammonia project in Odisha
Japan’s JERA to Jointly Develop Green Ammonia Production Project in Odisha, India with Clean Energy Company Renew || Under the Agreement, JERA and Renew Will Study Supply of Green Ammonia from the Project to Japan About 100,000 Tonnes Annually
- April 19, 2024 07:41
- April 19, 2024 07:40
Stock Market Live Today: Torrent Power acquires 100% share capital of SPV from MSEB Solar Agro Power
Torrent Power: Company Enters into Share Purchase Agreement for Acquisition of 100% Share Capital of SPV from MSEB Solar Agro Power
- April 19, 2024 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: Madras HC overturns tax assessment for APL Apollo Tubes
APL Apollo Tubes: Madras HC Sets Aside State Tax Officer’s Order, Orders Reconsideration of Rs 18.39 Crore Tax Assessment
- April 19, 2024 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Indus Towers signs MoU with NTPC Green Energy
Indus Towers: Co signs MoU with NTPC Green Energy || To address the need for pacing green energy objectives and the GOI’s efforts towards carbon neutral economy
- April 19, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Bharti Airtel (₹1,267.20)
Bharti Airtel’s stock saw a fresh breakout on Thursday. It also marked a record high of ₹1,281.40 before ending the session a bit lower at ₹1,267.20. The chart indicates that the stock is likely to hit further highs in the coming sessions.
In the near future, Bharti Airtel’s stock can be expected to touch ₹1,400.
- April 19, 2024 07:13
Share Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 19th April 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: This stock has been in a long-term uptrend and on Thursday, it saw a fresh breakout and hit a record high. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
- April 19, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for April 19, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- April 19, 2024 07:01
- April 19, 2024 06:59
Financial Market Live Today: Key data as of 18/04/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 72488.99 (-454.69)
Nifty 50: 21995.85 (-152.05)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 48995.70 (-240.95)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 16286.35 (-46.45)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.79 / 3.69
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.53 / 3.86
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 33.50 / 4.30
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 27.22 / 3.90
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (4260.33 crs) / (22358.68 Crs)
DII Activity: 2285.52 crs / 21321.46 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 13.04
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $86.65
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2384.61 = INR 72693
Silver: INR 83583
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.54
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 105.86
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.19% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.60%
- April 19, 2024 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 18 April 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 118491.27 + 7394.65 Total: 125885.92
F&O Volume: 732082.44 +1482021.86 Total: 2214104.3
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4260.33
(18231.3 - 22491.63)
DII: NET BUY: +2285.52
(14273.71 - 11988.19)
Comments
