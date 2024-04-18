Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd has secured work orders worth ₹549 crore.

According to the stock exchange filing, the company bagged an order from Macrotech Developers Ltd. (Lodha Group) for a residential project in Worli, Mumbai, for a total contract value of ₹256 crore.

The company has also received order from Raymond Limited (Realty Division) for additional building in Thane and scope enhancement for the existing building aggregating to ₹293 crore.

Rahul Katyal, Managing Director said, “We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction. At Capacit’e, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients, both in the public and private sectors and we are confident in the growing execution capabilities of the company.”

The stock traded at ₹314.75 on the NSE, higher by 3.59 per cent as of 12.20 pm.

In addition, Lodha stock rose 1.96 per cent to trade at ₹1,182 on the NSE, and Raymond stock is up 1.85 per cent to trade at ₹1,906.20 as of 12.24 pm.