- June 10, 2024 15:34
Mahanagar Gas Share Prices Live Updates: The stock closed at ₹1410.10 on the BSE on Monday, up by 2.18%.
- June 10, 2024 15:23
Mahanagar Gas Stock Price Live: The stock trades at ₹1,407.70, up by 2.01%, at 3.15 pm on the BSE.
- June 10, 2024 14:19
Mahanagar Gas Stock Price Live: The shares were up by 2.13% to ₹1,409.35 at 2.17 pm on the BSE.
- June 10, 2024 13:08
Mahanagar Gas Stock Prices Live Updates: Motilal Oswal expects 7% CAGR, reiterates BUY recommendation
Motilal Oswal’s research stated, “We expect a 7% CAGR in volume over FY24-26, driven by multiple initiatives implemented by the company, such as partnering with OEMs to drive conversions of commercial CNG vehicles, and providing guaranteed price discounts to new I/C-PNG customers. The stock trades at 12.5x FY26E EPS of INR110.6. We value it at 14x FY26E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,565. Reiterate BUY. We continue to prefer MAHGL over IGL owing to its 30% cheaper valuation (on FY26E P/E basis), with broadly similar growth profile in the medium term and relatively lower EV risk.”
- June 10, 2024 12:48
Oil & Gas Stocks Live Updates: Major gainers and losers
Oil and gas stocks that are trading higher include Castrol India (4.28%), Gujarat State Petronet (1.93%), Indraprastha Gas (0.86%), and Adani Total Gas (0.93%). Among the losers are Gujarat Gas Company (-1.13%), Oil India (-0.39%), and GAIL India (-0.23%).
- June 10, 2024 12:46
Mahanagar Gas Share Prices Live Updates: India plans $67 billion investment in natural gas sector
The Indian government outlined an investment plan of $67 billion in the natural gas sector, set to be executed by FY30. By this timeframe, India aims to expand its infrastructure to include 17,500 CNG stations, an increase from the 7,000 stations projected for FY24. Additionally, the country plans to achieve 120 million domestic PNG connections by FY30, building on the current number of connections for FY24. The gas consumption in India for FY24 was recorded at 182 mmscmd, with 98 mmscmd sourced domestically and 84 mmscmd imported, indicating a growing share of domestic gas in the overall consumption.
- June 10, 2024 12:28
Mahanagar Gas Share Price Live: MGL announces major ESG initiatives, shares rise 2.91%
The company announced ESG initiatives aimed at enhancing its sustainability efforts. A compressed CBG plant with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day is planned for Mumbai. Additionally, four solar plants, each with a capacity of 10 kW, are being installed at the existing CNG and LNG retail outlets, and a 12 kW/m wind turbine is being set up at CGS Taloja. The company’s shares saw a rise of 2.91%, reaching ₹1,420.15 on the BSE.
- June 10, 2024 11:44
Mahanagar Gas Stock Price Live: The stock trades at ₹1,428, up by 3.54%, at 11:40 am on the BSE.
- June 10, 2024 11:08
Mahanagar Gas Share Price Live: The company shares trade at ₹1,425.10 up by 3.27% at 11.06 am on the BSE.
- June 10, 2024 10:45
Mahanagar Gas Stock Price Live: Mahanagar Gas Ltd’s shares were up by 3.33% to ₹1,426 at 10.30 am.
- June 10, 2024 10:39
Mahanagar Gas Live Updates: Mahanagar Gas unveils growth plans at analyst meet
Mahanagar Gas outlines growth plans and investments at its recent analyst meet, aiming for a 6-7% overall volume growth and a ₹10 billion capex for FY25. The shares were up by 2.49% to ₹1414.30 at 10.20 am on the BSE, according to a report by Motilal Oswal.
During the analyst meet on June 7, 2024, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. highlighted its plans, targeting a 6-7% overall volume growth, with the recently acquired UEPL expected to contribute over 10% growth. The management confirmed an APM gas allocation of approximately 70%, supplemented by additional HPHT volumes. MAHGL also announced a planned capex of ₹10 billion for FY25, with ₹2 billion allocated to UEPL.
