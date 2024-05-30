Mahindra Logistics Ltd’s shares were up by 1.91 per cent after Seino Holdings Co. Ltd., a Japanese logistics firm, announced its entry into the Indian markets through a partnership with Mahindra Logistics Limited.

The collaboration aims to deliver logistics solutions tailored to the needs of Japanese automotive and non-auto customers operating in India. Under the terms of the agreement, a Joint Venture will be established, owned by Mahindra Logistics and Seino Holdings.

This initiative will focus on providing logistics services including Auto Outbound, Warehousing & Transportation, and a suite of technology solutions. The company informed, by leveraging Mahindra Logistics’ capabilities and network, Seino Holdings aims to address the logistics requirements of its customers across India, emphasising technology adoption, process innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited, said, “India’s economic resurgence, complemented by its geographical location, offers Japanese multinational companies an unprecedented opportunity in the country. Seino Holdings, with its distinguished legacy of business excellence, is in alignment with our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and robust process capabilities throughout the supply chain. We envision this partnership contributing to the creation of a sustainable ₹1,000 crore business model over the next five years, further reinforcing the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and fostering local manufacturing and economic growth”.

The shares were up by 1.91 per cent to ₹437 at 3.24 pm on the BSE.