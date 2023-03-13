Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, on Monday, sold 6.058 per cent of the stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited. The company announced in a stock exchange filing that it sold 2,29,80,000 equity shares of listed Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited.
Further, the company stated the sale was executed at a gross price of ₹357.39 per share.
“Following the sale, the shareholding of the Company in MCIE has come down from 9.253 per cent to 3.195 per cent of its share capital,” stated the company.
