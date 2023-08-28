Man Infraconstruction Ltd’s shares were up 6.15 per cent after the company said it is embarking on a significant redevelopment project in Goregaon West, Mumbai.

Covering a 10-acre land parcel, this venture is poised to deliver 1.7 million square feet of carpet area and generate over Rs 4,000 crore in revenue within 5 to 6 years. MICL Group’s real estate portfolio is expected to expand from 4.6 million to 6.3 million square feet.

Manan P. Shah, Managing Director, said, “The project acquisition is a big achievement for the MICL Group. The project will be one of the largest redevelopments in the Mumbai market.”

