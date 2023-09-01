Manugraph India Ltd.’s shares were up after the company reported a 62 per cent increase in revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, at Rs. 9.76 crore compared to Rs. 6.02 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s profit was down by 3 per cent to Rs. 5.23 crore compared to Rs. 5.42 crore last year. Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 156 per cent compared to Rs. 2.04 crore in the previous quarter.

The shares were up by 2 per cent to Rs. 27.50 at 9.50 a.m. on the BSE.