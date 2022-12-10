The Centre has nominated Manoj Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, to the Board of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Govil, a 1991 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, will serve as a Member of the SEBI Board in the place of erstwhile MCA Secretary Rajesh Verma, who was appointed as part-time Member of the Board on March 8. Govil was appointed as MCA Secretary in October.

The SEBI Board comprises nine members, including the Chairperson Madhabhi Puri Buch. There are two Government nominees (DEA Secretary Ajay Seth and now MCA Secretary Manoj Govil); one RBI nominee (Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao); and four Wholetime Members (S K Mohanty, Ananta Barua, Ashwani Bhatia, and Ananth Narayan G). There is also a public interest member, V Ravi Anshuman, a Professor from IIM-Bangalore.

Rajesh Verma, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Orissa Cadre, was appointed as MCA Secretary in April 2020. He was appointed as the Secretary to the President of India Droupadi Murmu in August this year.

